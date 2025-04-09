Jack Lowden poses for photographers upon arrival at the Trophee Chopard event at the 75th international film festival in Cannes, southern France, Thursday, May 19, 2022. Lowden is reportedly in talks for the role of Mr. Darcy in a new "Pride and Prejudice" series from Netflix.

Last year, it was revealed that Netflix was working on a “Pride and Prejudice” series, as previously reported by the Deseret News.

Now, the streaming platform might have found its Mr. Darcy.

According to Variety, Scottish actor Jack Lowden, who is currently starring in Apple TV’s spy thriller series “Slow Horses,” is in talks for the role.

Not much else has been announced about the adaptation, which will be based on Jane Austen’s 1813 novel of the same name.

“Pride and Prejudice” follows Elizabeth Bennet as she navigates social conventions of the Regency Era — and her complex relationship with the seemingly proud and distant Mr. Darcy.

“Everything I Know About Love” author Dolly Alderton is writing the Netflix adaptation, as the Deseret News previously reported.

While there have been rumors that British actress Daisy Edgar-Jones will play Elizabeth Bennet, nothing has been confirmed yet, according to Variety.

Who is Jack Lowden?

Lowden is a Scottish actor best known for his portrayal of River Cartwright in “Slow Horses,” which earned him Golden Globe, Emmy and BAFTA nominations. In the series, he stars alongside Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb.

Previously, Lowden had roles in Christopher Nolan’s 2017 war drama “Dunkirk” and the historical drama “Mary Queen of Scots,” among other films.

According to Variety, Lowden has a couple of other roles coming up, most notably in a sci-fi film, “Rogue Trooper,” directed by Duncan Jones, and a comedy drama called “Ella May.”