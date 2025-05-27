Stepbrothers Phineas and Ferb, their older sister Candace, Perry the Platypus and the Danville gang are back together again in "Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe," an out-of-this-world animated adventure from Disney Television Animation.

There’s 104 days of summer vacation and the five-time Emmy Award-winning animated series “Phineas and Ferb” is just getting started.

On Monday, May 26, Discussing Film shared a nine-minute extended sneak peek of the show’s upcoming Season 5 on X.

The sneak peek begins on the last day of school as Phineas (Vincent Martella) and Ferb (Thomas Brodie-Sangster) finish doing a recap of their adventures from last summer — and this year the brothers aren’t wasting any time.

With a musical number, Phineas and Ferb count down the seconds till school’s out and start gearing up for a summer that will top the last.

Meanwhile, Dr. Doofenshmirtz (Dan Povenmire) is up to his evil schemes again and Candace (Ashley Tisdale) is back to busting her brothers.

But wait, where’s Perry the Platypus?

After getting a brief update on what Agent P. has been up to in the last nine months, the sneak peek continues on with Phineas, Ferb and their friends brainstorming what to build for the start of the summer block party.

With both fun and evil inventions on display, Candace sees her opportunity to bust them once and for all, but you’ll never imagine what happens at the end of the sneak peek.

What’s coming in ‘Phineas and Ferb’ Season 5?

Disney first announced the new season for the animated series in April of this year, along with a trailer.

Disney stated that the new season will be full of new adventures as the brothers break several world records, Candace taking her driver’s license test and Perry taking a trip to the vet.

As previous seasons are known for having impressive guest appearances and original songs, Season 5 will be no exception with guest actors, musicians and athletes along with 13 new songs, according to Disney’s website.

Who will be in ‘Phineas and Ferb’ Season 5?

As the summer begins, the sneak peek revealed that all of your favorite characters will continue to make appearances in the show:

Isabella (Alyson Stoner)

Baljeet (Maulik Pancholy)

Buford (Bobby Gaylor)

Carl (Tyler Alexander Mann)

Major Monogram (Jeff “Swampy” Marsh)

Norm (John Viener)

Where to watch ‘Phineas and Ferb’ Season 5

The first 10 episodes of the new season will premiere on Disney+ on June 6, according to the Disney website.