Ken Jennings is the host of the "Jeopardy!" Masters tournament.

The third season of the “Jeopardy!” Masters tournament, featuring some of the quiz show’s top players, is almost over.

Here’s a look at the players who remain in the tournament — and a significant change in the schedule.

Who’s still in the ‘Jeopardy!’ Masters tournament?

This year’s tournament boasted a larger player pool than usual, with nine contestants instead of the usual six.

Now, halfway through the semifinals, the following four players are still in the running for the $500,000 grand prize:

Returning Masters champion Victoria Groce, who defeated “Jeopardy!” greats James Holzhauer and Yogesh Raut in the tournament last year, as the Deseret News reported. Groce, who was a one-game champion during her initial “Jeopardy!” run back in 2005 — defeating 19-game winner David Madden — also won the inaugural “Jeopardy!” Invitational Tournament in 2024.

Victoria Groce poses for a photo with "Jeopardy!" Masters host Ken Jennings. | Disney

Returning Masters finalist Yogesh Raut, who won three games during his initial “Jeopardy!” run in 2023 and was the 2024 Tournament of Champions winner, as the Deseret News previously reported.

Yogesh Raut poses for a photo with "Jeopardy!" Masters host Ken Jennings. | Disney

“Jeopardy!” super-champion Isaac Hirsch, who won nine games last year and was a finalist in the 2025 Tournament of Champions.

Isaac Hirsch poses for a photo with "Jeopardy!" Masters host Ken Jennings. | Disney

Juveria Zaheer, who, after losing her first game in 2022, went on to dominate in the Second Chance Tournament a year later. She also won the 2024 “Champions Wildcard” tournament and placed as a quarterfinalist in the 2024 Tournament of Champions, as the Deseret News reported. Most recently, Zaheer was a finalist in the 2025 Jeopardy Invitational Tournament.

Juveria Zaheer poses for a photo with "Jeopardy!" Masters host Ken Jennings. | Disney

How the ‘Jeopardy!’ Masters tournament works

Each episode in the Masters tournament is one hour long and features two games.

The first three episodes (the first six games) eliminated the bottom three players.

The remaining six contestants then competed against each other in a series of six quarterfinal games (three episodes) that eliminated another two players.

Now, the four remaining contestants are competing against each other in the semifinals (two episodes, four games). One player will be eliminated after the semifinals, bringing the tournament to a two-game finale episode featuring the three last players standing.

Unlike in regular “Jeopardy!” play, the contestants are awarded match points for their wins during the tournament. Winning a game nets 3 points while a second-place finish earns 1 point. Placing third in a game does not earn any points.

Match points are reset at the start of each round. In the event of a tie, the following criteria is used to determine rankings, per “Jeopardy!”:

Number of games won

Cumulative correct responses for that particular round of competition (including Final Jeopardy!)

Cumulative score (excluding Final Jeopardy! and Daily Double wagers)

Cumulative score (excluding Final Jeopardy!)

All of the competitors walk away with a prize:

Ninth place — $15,000 (Neilesh Vinjamuri)

— $15,000 (Neilesh Vinjamuri) Eighth place — $15,000 (Adriana Harmeyer)

— $15,000 (Adriana Harmeyer) Seventh place — $15,000 (Brad Rutter)

— $15,000 (Brad Rutter) Sixth place — $50,000 (Roger Craig)

— $50,000 (Roger Craig) Fifth place — $75,000 (Matt Amodio)

— $75,000 (Matt Amodio) Fourth place — $100,000

— $100,000 Third place — $150,000

— $150,000 Second place — $250,000

— $250,000 First place — $500,000

A change in the ‘Jeopardy!’ Masters schedule

Per the “Jeopardy!” website, there appears to have been a significant change in the tournament’s schedule.

While the final two semifinal games were originally scheduled to air Tuesday, June 3, that episode will now air Wednesday, June 4, at 7 p.m. MDT on ABC.

Below is the lineup for the two semifinal games airing Wednesday, per the “Jeopardy!” website:

Semifinal Game 3: Victoria Groce, Isaac Hirsch, Juveria Zaheer

Victoria Groce, Isaac Hirsch, Juveria Zaheer Semifinal Game 4: TBD

Per a TV listing, a rerun of the first two games of the semifinals will air Tuesday, June 3.

The season finale will immediately follow the conclusion of the semifinals on June 4, with the one-hour episode airing at 8 p.m. MDT on ABC.