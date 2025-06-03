Jesus enjoys table fellowship with his female followers in a scene from The Chosen season 5.

June is already upon us. Lucky for us, there’s a fresh lineup of movies and TV shows coming to your favorite streaming services.

There are some old and some new, but with something for everyone to enjoy. From Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and Hulu, here’s what streaming is bringing to our homes this month.

Netflix

‘The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish’ | Season 2

Rated: TV-Y7

When: June 12, 2025

Hazel (Ashleigh Crystal Hairston) is back for a second season with more magical adventures alongside her fairy godparents, Cosmo (Daran Norris) and Wanda (Susan Blakeslee).

‘KPop Demon Hunters’

Rated: PG

When: June 20, 2025

A world renowned K-Pop girl band lives a double life as demon hunters. The group tries to find a balance between the attention of millions of doting fans and secretly hunting demons.

Prime Video

‘The Chosen’ | Season 5

Rated: TV-PG

When: June 15, 2025

In the latest season of “The Chosen,” the series follows Jesus’ final days in moments like the Last Supper and the Crucifixion and will delve into the emotional and spiritual challenges faced by Christ and his disciples at the end of his life.

Max

‘The Gilded Age’ | Season 3

Rated: TV-MA (Parents Guide)

When: June 22, 2025

This period drama set in 1880s New York City highlights the tension between old-money families and those with emerging fortunes, alongside the tensions between romantic desires and societal pressures.

Disney+

‘Phineas and Ferb’ | Season 5

Rated: TV-G

When: June 6, 2025

After a decade away, the iconic sibling duo, brothers Phineas (Vincent Martella) and Ferb (Thomas Brodie-Sangster) are back with their innovative imaginations and summertime shenanigans.

Dr. Doofenshmirtz (Dan Povenmire) is still up to his evil schemes and big sister Candace (Ashley Tisdale) is still trying to get her brothers busted.

‘Ocean with David Attenborough’

Rated: PG

When: June 8, 2025

David Attenborough, a long-time broadcaster and filmmaker guides viewers through a breathtaking journey exploring the wonders of the ocean.

The film will touch on how powerful and vital the ocean is to keeping the entire planet healthy too.

‘Sally’

Rated: not yet rated

When: June 17, 2025

As the first American woman in space, this documentary features Sally Ride’s journey filled with courage in a quest to break barriers that led her to historic achievements in space.

‘Ironheart’ | Season 1

Rated: PG

When: June 24, 2025

A suit that rivals Iron Man’s? That is what MIT student, Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), is set to do in Marvel’s latest spin-off series. Riri first appeared in the Marvel Universe in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

The series will follow Riri navigating new challenges and the process of innovating the latest high-tech suit.

Hulu

