Doug Mills, The New York Times via the Associated Press

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump watch fireworks following a parade to honor the Army's 250th anniversary, coinciding with Trump's 79th birthday, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Washington.

Last week, Washington, D.C., transformed into a hub as it prepared to host the monumental 250th anniversary celebration of the United States Army. Against a backdrop of political discussions and public demonstrations, the city focused on commemorating this historic milestone for one of the nation’s most enduring institutions. The celebration was a blend of musical performances, including country music artists, Army veterans and the esteemed U.S. Army Drill Team. Exhibitions throughout the parade showcased key military highlights from its 250-year history.

Although President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday coincided with the occasion, the spotlight remained on honoring the distinguished legacy and commitment of the United States Army.

President Donald Trump speaks during a military parade commemorating the Army's 250th anniversary, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Washington. | Julia Demaree Nikhinson, Associated Press

Here are a few of the highlights from the weekend’s festivities.

U.S. Army Drill Team

The U.S. Army Drill Team, a drill unit known for its precision drill and excellence, serves as “good-will ambassadors,” per the military’s website. The Drill Team is a part of the historic 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, which is the Army’s official ceremonial unit.

An Army eras tour

Another captivating element during Saturday’s parade was the display of military uniforms from various eras, along with commentary on technological and tactical evolutions in the military’s operations.

Lee Greenwood

Grammy Award-winning country music legend Lee Greenwood performed his patriotic anthem, “God Bless the USA,” capturing the spirit of the celebration. Greenwood later posted on social media about the event.

Scotty Hasting

Army veteran and Purple Heart recipient Scotty Hasting performed his song “I’m America,” paying tribute to military service members. Hasting uses his music as a therapeutic outlet, in hopes of helping others struggling with loss or mental health challenges.

“For me, the demons of PTSD knock the loudest when it’s quiet. When I have a guitar in my hands I find peace,” he shared on his website.

Warren Zeiders

Country music star Warren Zeiders performed a few of his hit songs, like “Pretty Little Poison” and “Ride the Lightning,” wishing the Army and the president a happy birthday. Zeiders took to X before the event, reposting a video with a military service member, highlighting the events about to take place.

Closing fireworks display

The celebration reached its grand finale with a breathtaking fireworks display that illuminated the night sky, concluding the U.S. Army’s birthday festivities.

Additional performances throughout the event included DJ Nyla Symone and Noah Hicks.