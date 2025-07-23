Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022, on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s multiyear $100 million deal with Netflix will be axed.

In wake of the couple’s 2020 departure from royal duties, Harry and Meghan signed a $100 million deal with the streamer to create an undisclosed number of exclusive TV shows, docuseries, children’s programming and other content. That deal expires in September, and reports claim Netflix does not plan to renew the contract.

“Netflix feels they’ve got all they can from the couple,” a source told The Sun. “There’s no animosity from either side. Things have just run their course.”

With the mega-streamer, the couple’s production company Archewell Productions has released “With Love, Meghan,” “Heart of Invictus,” “Polo,” “Live to Lead” and “Meghan & Harry.”

The couple’s debut Netflix series, “Meghan & Harry” remains the most successful project from the couple — after it’s release, it became Netflix’s most-watched documentary debut ever, per CNN.

None of the couple’s following projects matched the success of their docuseries. Megan’s unscripted lifestyle series, “With Love, Meghan,” ranked as the No. 389th most-watched series on the streamer so far in 2025, per Netflix’s latest engagement report.

And “Polo,” a documentary from Harry, ranked at No. 3,436 most-watched show, reaching only 500,000 households, according to the report.

“Netflix were clever in that they got ... a lot of viewers for the first documentary series, and knew, realistically, it would prove the zenith of content from the Montecito pair,” the source told The Sun.

“They’re not unhappy with how things turned out — they got those initial hits, and produced one of the most talked-about shows of all time," the source continued. “The content got weaker from there on.”

Although Netflix will reportedly not renew the contract or make any new content, a few series from the couple are still set to release on the platform.

The Netflix logo is displayed on the company's website, Feb. 2, 2023, in New York. | Richard Drew, Associated Press

A second season of “With Love, Meghan,” is already filmed and will debut on Netflix in the fall, and the lifestyle series will likely be renewed for a third, according to News Nation.

Following the release of her fruit preserves brand, As Ever, Meghan has had a shift in focus. Netflix is a partner in the brand. Many of Meghan’s products were featured on the series.

“Netflix execs are well aware Meghan’s priority now is her own brand, and they won’t play second fiddle to that,” the source told The Sun. “But for Harry, especially, this will be a blow. It’s a huge loss of revenue.”

Since leaving their royal duties behind the couple have launched several projects, including their Netflix content. Meghan remains occupied with her brand as well as her podcast, “Confessions of a Female Founder.” Both Harry and Meghan are involved in their two nonprofit organizations, Archewell and The Parents’ Network.

“Our lives, both independent of each other and as a couple, have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection,” Meghan and Harry said in a 2020 statement after signing the Netflix deal, per Variety.

Their statement continued, “Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope.”