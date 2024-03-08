Oklahoma City Thunder center Bismack Biyombo collapsed Wednesday during his team’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers as a result of dehydration from fasting.

Biyombo was standing in front of the Thunder’s bench, high-fiving his teammates as they walked off the court for a timeout, when he suddenly collapsed.

On Thursday, he took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share why he fasts and to thank the people who reached out to him after his collapse.

“Each and every person have their own way of connecting with God,” he said in a video. “Obviously for me, I have been fasting for 15 years and that has been my way of connecting with God. (I’ve) never had a problem (fasting before).”

Through testing, no other medical concerns were discovered, and doctors cleared Biyombo to play in Friday’s game against the Miami Heat, according to ESPN.

“I’m just grateful that I’m well,” he said.

Biyombo followed up his video with a tweet, joking that “God had to remind me that i am human and he decided to do (so) in front of the world.”

Is Bismack Biyombo Christian?

Biyombo is a Christian. In an interview with Hoops Hype as an NBA rookie in 2012, he revealed his faith when he was asked about his experience leaving the Democratic Republic of the Congo to play in Yemen as a teenager.

“You know, there were difficulties because of my religious beliefs,” he said. “I’m a Christian, and sometimes Christians and Muslims don’t get along. … But at the end it was a great experience.”

What has Bismack Biyombo said about his faith?

Biyombo credited God for his career and for allowing him to pursue his dream when talking to NBC Sports in November.

“Fast forward to now, God has done some of the most unbelievable things in my life,” he said. “When I went to Yemen, my hope was just to be a professional athlete, and then I realized I could make it to the NBA. God has put so many people in my journey that have allowed me to reach those goals and he continues to do so. I’m always grateful for my journey.”

In the summer of 2022, Biyombo met with Pope Francis to discuss the work his foundation, the Bismack Biyombo Foundation, has done “refurbishing hospitals, building schools and a construction of a hospital” he named after his late father.

“Wow, what a day! I can not put into words what a blessing it was being in the presence of Pope Francis. I wish my parents could be here to witness this, but I just know my mom is absolutely happy that I was able to do this and I know my father is beaming from above,” he wrote on X.