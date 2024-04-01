President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints speaks through video message during the 193rd Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints invites all to participate in this year’s annual general conference, which will take place on April 6 and 7.

This will be the 194th Annual General Conference, a global broadcast held every six months where the church’s leadership speaks to its members.

“All are welcome and invited to hear messages about the hope, peace and eternal life made possible because of Jesus Christ,” the church website states. “General conference provides an opportunity to receive personal revelation as general church leaders give counsel and direction.”

When is April 2024 general conference?

The conference consists of five sessions held over two days. Sessions will be held at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, and at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 7.

Messages focus on a variety of spiritual topics. Speakers are expected to include President Russell M. Nelson, the prophet and leader of the church; his counselors in the First Presidency; members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; and other general officers and leaders of the church. Music for each session is provided by The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square and other invited church choirs, and the congregation is occasionally asked to join in to sing hymns.

All five sessions of the 194th Annual General Conference are open to all individuals and families.

How to get tickets to general conference

The sessions are held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, and a limited number of tickets are available free of charge. Contact your local stake leaders to obtain tickets. Standby seating is currently unavailable due to ongoing renovations at Temple Square.

Translation devices are available at the Conference Center.

How to watch general conference online

The majority of viewers participate in general conference from afar. All sessions will be broadcast live online in more than 70 languages on the church’s live broadcasts page, the General Conference YouTube channel, BYUtv.org, the Gospel Stream app and the Gospel Library app.

Conference can also be broadcast through the Gospel Voice skill on Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant devices.

What TV and radio stations will broadcast general conference?

Bonneville Distribution broadcasts all sessions on Channel 9403 on Dish networks and Channel 374 and 68 (Utah) on DirecTV. See Bonneville Distribution’s general conference coverage map for a more complete list of radio, TV, cable TV and satellite TV stations, including BYUtv and KSL-TV on Channel 5.

KSL Radio will broadcast sessions on 1160AM and 102.7FM, and BYU Radio will be available on Channel 143 on Sirus XM Satellite Radio. Saints Channel Talk and Canal Mormon will stream sessions in English and Spanish, respectively, on TuneIn.

How to watch or listen to general conference later

For comprehensive coverage of conference announcements and talk summaries, visit Deseret News’ “General Conference” page and TheChurchNews.com.

Conference sessions and individual messages will be published for later studying on ChurchofJesusChrist.org, the Gospel Library app, the Gospel Stream app, the General Conference YouTube channel and in Church magazines.