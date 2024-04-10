TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — As Sister Tracy Y. Browning drives to downtown Salt Lake City daily, she passes by the Taylorsville Utah Temple, off Interstate 215 near its 4700 South interchange, and “sees its magnificent construction.”

“It would welcome me in my day and it would bring me home every evening,” she said Tuesday, April 9, of the multistory structure with a central spire during the Taylorsville Utah Temple media day.

Sister Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency; Elder Kevin W. Pearson, General Authority Seventy and the Church’s Utah Area president; and Elder James R. Rasband, General Authority Seventy and assistant executive director of the Temple Department, spoke to news media representatives during media tours of the newly constructed temple. They testified of temples and temple covenants bringing people closer to the Savior. Elder Pearson was accompanied by his wife, Sister June Pearson; Sister Browning was accompanied by her husband, Brother Brady Browning.

