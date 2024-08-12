President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his wife, Sister Kristen M. Oaks, wave to attendees during the Urdaneta Philippines Temple dedication in Urdaneta, Pangasinan, Philippines on Sunday, April 28, 2024.

President Dallin H. Oaks was called to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in April 1984 and called as first counselor in the First Presidency in January 2018. Born on Aug. 12, 1932, in Provo, Utah, he and his two siblings were raised by their mother after their father died.

While attending Brigham Young University, President Oaks met June Dixon, and they married in 1952. They have six children. She died of cancer in 1998. President Oaks married Kristen M. McCain in 2000. He graduated in accounting from BYU and received a law degree from the University of Chicago Law School.

President Oaks was a member of the Utah National Guard, Illinois National Guard and Army Reserve. He clerked for Chief Justice Earl Warren at the U.S. Supreme Court, taught at the University of Chicago, was the president of BYU from 1971 until 1980 and was appointed to the Utah Supreme Court, on which he served until his call to be an Apostle.

