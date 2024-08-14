(From left to right) Dina Boluarte, Peru President, Monsignor Salvador Piñeiro, president of the Interreligious Council of Peru, Elder Rafael Pino, of the South America Northwest Area Presidency, his wife, Patricia Pino, and Bishop Cesar Llanco of the Methodist Church of Peru during the interfaith ceremony in Lima, Peru, on July 22, 2024. Elder Pino quoted scriptures from the Book of Mormon at the interfaith prayer ceremony.

The president of Peru participated in an interfaith prayer ceremony with Elder Rafael E. Pino of the South America Northwest Area Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Bishop Cesar Llanco of the Methodist Church of Peru.

The ceremony was hosted by the Interreligious Council of Peru, which brings together people of faith. Latter-day Saints, Bahá'ís, Muslims, Catholics, Anglicans, Methodists and Buddhists have come together, according to a release about the prayer ceremony issued Tuesday by the Church of Jesus Christ.

Peru President Dina Boluarte was welcomed by head of the Interreligious Council of Peru Monsignor Salvador Piñeiro and the theme of the July 22 ceremony was “Celebrating Divine Prayer.” Bishop Llanco opened the ceremony by praying for God to protect the people of Peru.

Religious leaders shared messages from their sacred texts. Elder Pino quoted scriptures from the Book of Mormon. According to the release, he quoted 1 Nephi 17:36 and 2 Nephi 2:25.

“Behold, the Lord hath created the earth that it should be inhabited; and he hath created his children that they should posses it,” said 1 Nephi 17:36.

2 Nephi 2:25 reads, “Adam fell that men might be; and men are, that they might have joy.”

The Methodist Carlos Wesley Choir and the Interreligious Choir performed songs during the ceremony for participants, said the release. José Federico Quezada Macchiavello directed the choir. The Interreligious Choir is compromised of people from different faiths.

Monsignor Piñeiro concluded the ceremony by inviting attendees to remember “All Peruivans are family” and speaking about the gift of the universe’s creation.

This event is another example of the unity among people of faith in Peru.

Around a year ago on July 25, 2023, the Interreligious Council of Peru hosted an interfaith primary ceremony in a Latter-day Saint chapel. There were prayers for families and people in need, and also prayers for democracy, unity and peace, according a release from the Church of Jesus Christ about the ceremony.

“It has been a blessing to be part of ‘We Pray for Peru’,” to listen to the prayers given by the religious authorities of the country for the family, faith, unity and peace of Peru,” said Dolly Zavala, a member of the church who performed with the choir. “To be part of this interfaith choir, having the opportunity to express our gratitude, through music, to our beloved God, filled my soul with gratitude and joy.”