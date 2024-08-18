Dating back to Adam and Eve’s expulsion from the Garden of Eden, wearing the garment of the holy priesthood has been “a sacred physical reminder of [our] covenants — a symbol of the Savior Himself.”

That teaching is from President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, in the September 2024 Liahona magazine.

In an article titled “The Garment of the Holy Priesthood,” President Holland discusses the importance of wearing the temple garment day and night. The September issue of the magazine is now available in the Gospel Library, including the full text of President Holland’s article.

