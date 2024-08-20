Archbishop of Chicago Blase Joseph Cupich speaks during the first day of the Democratic National Convention, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Chicago.

The Democratic National Convention kicked off Monday in Chicago, and viewers were treated not just to political speeches, but also prayers and quotes from the Bible.

A handful of speakers referenced the Bible as they called on Democrats to work to unify the country, and Catholic Cardinal Blase Cupich highlighted similar themes as he delivered the opening prayer at the DNC.

“We pray for peace, especially for people suffering the senselessness of war. But as we pray, we must also act, for building up the common good takes work. It takes love,” said the Rev. Cupich, who leads the Archdiocese of Chicago.

He continued, “Guide us, Lord, in taking up our responsibility to forge this new chapter of our nation’s history. Let it be rooted in the recognition that for us, as for every generation, unity triumphing over division is what advances human dignity and liberty.”

Prayer at Democratic National Convention

Prayer has long been part of the Democratic National Convention, just as it is part of the Republican National Convention.

The group of religious leaders who spoke at the DNC in 2020 included Sister Simone Campbell, a Catholic social justice advocate, and the Rev. James Martin, who works on improving the Catholic Church’s relationship to the LGBTQ community, according to National Catholic Reporter.

Although the elected officials who speak rarely ask the audience to join them in prayer, it’s not unusual for them to reference religious teachings, including specific Bible verses.

For example, Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., cited 2 Corinthians 4:8-9 as he called on people to be hopeful about the future, according to Brian Kaylor of Word and Way.

“As 2 Corinthians informs, we are troubled on every side, yet not distressed. We are perplexed, but not in despair, persecuted but not forsaken, cast down but not destroyed. Our great democracy has been tested and so has the basic goodness of the American people, but our resolve to remain a great country with freedom and justice for all will not falter,” Clyburn said.

Similarly, Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., quoted from the Bible as he criticized former President Donald Trump’s leadership.

“I saw him holding the Bible and endorsing a Bible as if it needed his endorsement. He should try reading it. It says do justice, love kindness and walk humbly with your God. He should try reading it. It says love your neighbor as yourself. It says in as much as you’ve done it unto the least of these, you have done it also unto me.”

Prayer controversy at RNC

During the Republican National Convention in July, a prayer offered from the stage caused a bit of controversy when some viewers objected to organizers’ decision to have a Sikh woman offer a religious message, as the Deseret News previously reported.

Critics, including a Christian pastor who also prayed from the stage, questioned why the RNC had adopted an interfaith approach.

“Republicans rocking a Sikh prayer at the RNC. It would be better to have no prayers than this type of ‘COEXIST’ pabulum. This is the type of thing that happens when religion becomes the servant of the state or party,” wrote Thomas S. Kidd, a professor at Midwestern Seminary, on X about the Sikh prayer.