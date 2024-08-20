Elder Makaba Kelvin Ilunga, 25, died Aug. 18, 2024, due to a vehicle accident while serving in the Democratic Republic of the Congo Kinshasa West Mission of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Tuesday morning that one of its missionaries had died Sunday after a car accident in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Elder Makaba Kelvin Ilunga, 25, died in the accident while serving in the Democratic Republic of the Congo Kinshasa West Mission, spokesman Sam Penrod said. His companion sustained minor injuries and is recuperating, church spokesman Sam Penrod said.

Elder Ilunga was from the Kikula Democratic Republic of the Congo Stake and began his service as a full-time missionary in April 2023.

Penrod expressed “deep sadness” for the loss.

“We send our love and condolences to Elder Ilunga’s family, friends and those he has served with as a missionary,” he said. “We pray each will find peace in the gospel message Elder Ilunga has been sharing and feel an abundance of the Savior’s love during this tragic time.”