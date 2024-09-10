President Joe Biden leaves after signing the Instruments of Ratification for the Accession Protocols to the North Atlantic Treaty for the Republic of Finland and Kingdom of Sweden while Vice President Kamala Harris watches in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.

Vice President Kamala Harris is performing better among two groups of religious voters than President Joe Biden, whom she replaced on the Democratic Party’s presidential ticket, according to a new analysis from Pew Research Center.

Eighty-six percent of registered voters who are Black Protestants say they would vote for Harris if the election were held today. That’s a nine percentage point increase from the 77% who said they would vote for Biden when Pew fielded a similar survey in April.

The share of Hispanic Catholics planning to vote for the Democratic nominee has made an even larger leap.

In April, 49% of Hispanic Catholics backed Biden; now, 65% say they’ll vote for Harris, Pew reported.

The new data is based on a survey fielded from Aug. 26 to Sept. 2.

Do religious voters support Harris or Trump?

Beyond those two faith groups, Pew’s researchers found little movement from religious voters.

Most people of faith who planned to vote for Biden in April now plan to vote for Harris.

“The religious dynamics of the U.S. presidential campaign look about as they did in the spring,” researchers explained.

Harris, like Biden, has support from around two-thirds or more of registered voters who identify as Black Protestant, atheist, agnostic, Hispanic Catholic or Jewish.

Former President Donald Trump, meanwhile, performs well among white evangelical Protestants, white Catholics and white nonevangelical Protestants, a faith group that would include people like white Methodists or white Lutherans.

These patterns were present not just in April’s survey but in prior presidential elections, Pew reported, noting that members of religious groups that traditionally have favored Democratic candidates are mostly supporting Harris, while members of religious groups that traditionally have favored Republican candidates are mostly supporting Trump.