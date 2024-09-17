Herchel Hestor (right) and 24 other men are ordained as deacons in the Catherdral of the Madeleine Church by Bishop George Niederauer (left) in Salt Lake Utah in January 2004. The share of Americans who identify as “religiously unaffiliated” has surged since the center first asked about it in 2007, growing from about 16% of the U.S. adult population to 28% today.

Pew Research Center, one of the survey firms I work with regularly as I cover religion in the United States, is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its launch this year.

As part of the festivities, Pew put together a list of the key changes its researchers have observed over the past two decades. Unsurprisingly, many of the highlighted shifts are connected to religion.

For example, the share of Americans who identify as “religiously unaffiliated” has surged since the center first asked about it in 2007, growing from about 16% of the U.S. adult population to 28% today.

“Religious nones are currently one of the largest religious groups in the United States. They trail Protestants, who make up 41% of U.S. adults, but make up a larger share of the population than Catholics (20%) and all other faiths (8%),” wrote Jenn Hatfield, a writer and editor for Pew, in the list of key changes.

Here are some other faith-related shifts that Pew is highlighting as it celebrates its 20th anniversary and recalls what life was like in 2004.

Americans have lost trust in major institutions, like the Supreme Court and federal government.

The overall drop in trust has complicated the work of religious organizations. People are losing interest in joining churches as their skepticism of institutions grows.

U.S. adults are much more online than they used to be.

The share of American adults who browse the internet has jumped from 63% in 2004 to 95% today, per Pew. That was a blessing during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when much socialization, including worship, needed to take place online, but it can be a curse when it fuels conspiracy theories and polarization.

The country has become more politically polarized.

Speaking of polarization, U.S. adults have grown more divided over religion-related political issues like abortion over the past 20 years, according to Pew. In the case of abortion, the polarization primarily stems from Democrats becoming more supportive of abortion rights, while Republican views went mostly unchanged.

Support for same-sex marriage has doubled.

In 2004, 31% of U.S. adults supported same-sex marriage. By 2023, 63% did. The surge in support has fueled a surge in legal protections for members of the LGBTQ community, which has led to some high-profile religious freedom lawsuits.

Person of the week: Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer is the prime minister of the United Kingdom. He assumed the role in early July, becoming the first openly atheist politician to hold the office, according to Religion Unplugged.

Religion Unplugged noted that Starmer’s religious identity is notable even though disengagement from organized religion has become the norm in the U.K.

As in the United States, most British politicians have continued to advertise their religious values in recent years even as their constituents have grown less interested in faith.

“Over the years, the UK has evolved into a more secular society where religious affiliation plays a less-central role in political identity. Despite this shift, atheist leaders are still a rarity on the global stage,” the article said.

Today, around 46% of people in the United Kingdom identify as Christian, while 6.5% identify as Muslim and 1.7% identify as Hindu, the U.S. State Department reports. More than one-third of people say they have no religious affiliation.

