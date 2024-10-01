Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, of the United States, celebrates after winning the women's 400-meter hurdles final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. McLaughlin-Levrone said in a recent interview with Today that one of her goals is to “instill confidence in young girls” by encouraging them to stay active.

Following her success at this summer’s Olympics, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is focused on connecting with young girls and encouraging them to stay active.

McLaughlin-Levrone is working toward this goal through a partnership with Neutrogena, which recently hosted a “Girls on the Run” event at her alma mater, Union Catholic High School in Scotch Plains, New Jersey.

The program allows her to share her story and offer mentorship — something she recently said she wished she had more of while growing up.

When asked by “Today” what advice she would give her younger self, McLaughlin-Levrone said, “Your value is not placed in whether you win or lose this race. You were loved before and after. You’re secure in Christ. You get to go do what you love and glorify God on that stage.”

As previously reported by Deseret News, McLaughlin-Levrone set a new world record in the women’s 400-meter hurdles and won gold in the 4x400-meter relay at the Paris Olympics.

Shortly after that, she competed in the invitational section of the Diamond League finals in Brussels, an elite track and field competition, and took first place in the 200-meter and 400-meter races.

Her achievements have earned her continued accolades.

Last month, McLaughlin-Levrone was inducted into the University of Kentucky Athletics Hall of Fame. She attended the school for a year before focusing on her pro career.

Her time at Kentucky played a pivotal role in launching her hurdles career and shaping her into the athlete she is today.

In an Instagram post, she expressed gratitude for being honored by the university, writing, “Definitely bled blue while I was here, so much growth and adversity that led me to where I am now.”

During her acceptance speech for the award, she reflected on how her time at the university, though brief, helped shape her.

“I may not have a degree — sorry, Mom — (but) I learned more than I ever could have imagined. It was here on this track that I learned for the first time that 50 seconds was possible on the 400 hurdles,” McLaughlin-Levrone said.