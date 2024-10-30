Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posses for a photo with 9-year-old Garrett Rawlins, left, and 9-year-old Bo Burtenshaw, right. Both boys are in the Syracuse Utah West Stake and met Elder Stevenson at a high school football game in Northern Utah on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024.

Hundreds of children from Northern Utah sang during the Saturday afternoon session of the October 2024 general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. But thousands of children who auditioned for the choir didn’t make it in.

Nine-year-old Bo Burtenshaw from the Jupiter Hills Ward in the Syracuse Utah West Stake had high hopes of singing in the choir, but he didn’t make it.

Bo wrote in a letter to the Church News that his greatest desire in wanting to be a part of the choir was to see Church President Russell M. Nelson and members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles at general conference.

