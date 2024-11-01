A rendering shows how the completed Salt Lake Temple and entry pavilions will look when construction is complete.

Progress has been made on the preservation of the Salt Lake Temple — the work on the temple’s six spires is now complete.

The scaffolding around the spires has been removed, according to a press release from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The restored towers on top of the temple are now visible.

The spires now have steel plates installed so they can resist earthquakes. More than 6,000 stones were removed in 2020 for this preservation, the release said. The stones were all catalogued, cleaned and then put back in their original location.

On the entry pavilions, workers have installed steel support structures so stone cladding can be held up on the exterior walls. The interior of the pavilions will be in line with Victorian-era styles of the Salt Lake Temple.

The Salt Lake Temple preservation is expected to be completed at the end of 2026, President Russell M. Nelson said during October general conference. In his remarks, he thanked those who are working on the temple preservation, noting what happens in the building is so significant.

“Here is my promise to you: Every sincere seeker of Jesus Christ will find him in the temple,” said President Nelson.

Preserving the Salt Lake Temple for generations to come is a massive undertaking.

Brent Roberts, managing director of the Special Projects Department of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said when the preservation is completed, it will look like a Victorian era temple.

“This is the biggest preservation project ever encountered in the state of Utah — by the church, by anyone,” said Roberts. “Compare it to what they’re doing in Paris, France, to preserve the Notre Dame Cathedral (a five-year project). We’re trying to preserve the temple, and to do that, we have to make sure it’ll stand through difficult circumstances.”

When the preservation of the Salt Lake Temple is complete, it will have a new foundation and have a tensioning system to help the temple sway together as one piece when an earthquake hits. The capacity of the temple will be doubled and it will also be more accessible for people who travel from all over to go to the Salt Lake Temple.

An ordinance known as the endowment, during which temple-going Latter-day Saints make five promises to God, will be available in more than 90 languages through audio translations.

Additionally, the overall accessibility of the temple has improved. There are new elevators with increased capacity. Stairs and ramps between certain rooms have also been eliminated.

Temple Square still open

Visitors can still go to Temple Square. Members of the public can go to the Conference Center, which is the main arrival center for Temple Square guests.

There are free guided tours available. The Conference Center houses a Schoenstein organ with more than 7,000 pipes. The 21,000-seat auditorium is where Latter-day Saints gather for the faith’s twice a year conference. The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square also performs in the center.

In addition to the auditorium, there are many paintings of Christ for visitors to enjoy hung around the Conference Center. There is also a rooftop garden overlooking the city and the mountains. A Latin American cultural celebration called “Luz de las Naciones” and Tabernacle Choir Christmas concerts will occur at the Conference Center.

Visitors to Temple Square can also go to the Church History Museum. In addition to an exhibit on Joseph Smith’s First Vision and the early days of the Church of Jesus Christ, there is a special art exhibit open right now through March 1 of next year.

Called “Work and Wonder: 200 Years of Latter-day Saint Art,” this exhibit showcases art of different styles created by artists with different cultural backgrounds. From historical art to contemporary, this exhibit has a wide range of works.

The following areas on Temple Square are still open: the Conference Center, Tabernacle, Church History Museum, Church History Library, and FamilySearch Library and the newly renovated Main Street and Church Office Building plazas.