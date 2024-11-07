Leaders of major religious organizations have joined global political leaders in congratulating former President Donald Trump on his win this week and in thanking President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for their service to the country.

Statements from faith groups on the election highlighted a need for Americans to move forward together.

They also called on the Trump administration to care for vulnerable communities and work with religious leaders to craft policy solutions.

Exit polls show that Trump made gains among a number of religious voting blocs in 2024, including Catholics and non-Christian people of faith, as the Deseret News reported Wednesday.

Here’s a deeper look at what religious leaders have said about the 2024 election.

The First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“We congratulate President-elect Donald Trump on his election as the 47th President of the United States of America. We invite all to pray for him, other elected officers, and leaders of nations around the world. Praying for those in public office is a long tradition in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Given the difficult challenges of our day, it is vital that we look to God for guidance and blessing and seek to be peacemakers in our homes and communities,” Latter-day Saint leaders said in a statement.

“We commend Vice President Kamala Harris for her candidacy and thank her and President Joe Biden for their public service at the nation’s highest levels. We wish them both well for the years ahead. May all our local, national, and world leaders be blessed with wisdom and judgment as they fulfill the great public trust afforded to them.”

Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops

“I congratulate President-elect Trump, as well as the national, state and local officials who campaigned to represent the people. Now, we move from campaigning to governing. We rejoice in our ability to transition peacefully from one government to the next,” the Rev. Broglio said in a statement. “The Catholic Church is not aligned with any political party, and neither is the bishops’ conference. No matter who occupies the White House or holds the majority on Capitol Hill, the Church’s teachings remain unchanged, and we bishops look forward to working with the people’s elected representatives to advance the common good of all.”

He continued, “As Christians, and as Americans, we have the duty to treat each other with charity, respect, and civility, even if we may disagree on how to carry out matters of public policy. As a Nation blessed with many gifts we must also be concerned for those outside our borders and eager to offer assistance to all. Let us pray for President-elect Trump, as well as all leaders in public life, that they may rise to meet the responsibilities entrusted to them as they serve our country and those whom they represent.”

The Rev. Sean Rowe, presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church

“Regardless of our political allegiances, we must remember that God has called us in The Episcopal Church to seek and serve Christ in all persons. No matter the party in power, we are one church, and we will continue to fulfill our baptismal covenant by proclaiming in word and example the Good News of God in Christ, striving for justice and peace among all people, and protecting the dignity of every human being. We commit to working with the new administration to advance policies that follow the teachings of Jesus by supporting the most vulnerable among us,” the Rev. Rowe wrote in a letter to church members.

He continued, “In the coming months, I ask us all to be agents of peace and reconciliation in our communities, both in person and online. As people of faith, we can work and pray for peace and unity among God’s people whether we are joyful, hurting, or afraid.”

Rabbi Jonah Dov Pesner, Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism

“Donald J. Trump has been elected as the 47th President of the United States. We hope and pray that he will be a president for all Americans, advancing the principles of democracy, justice, and commitment to rule of law that have been sources of strength for our nation throughout its history,” Rabbi Pesner said in a statement.

He continued, “We stand ready to join with the new Administration and Congress on any efforts to protect ‘the orphan, the widow, and the stranger.’ We will be allies to any serious effort to combat antisemitism. We will champion a strong U.S.-Israel relationship that fosters democracy and security for the Jewish state while upholding the rights and well-being of Palestinian civilians in Gaza and the West Bank. At the same time, we will adamantly oppose any further efforts to eviscerate reproductive rights. We will resist any attempt to target the safety and rights of the LGBTQ+ community. We will defend the security of immigrants and the right to claim asylum. We will reject initiatives that have the effect of harming communities of Color. We will counter any steps that undermine the health of our air, water, and land.”

The Rev. Clint Pressley, president of the Southern Baptist Convention

“Thanks be to God for a decisive result in the presidential contest and for pro-life victories in Florida, Nebraska and South Dakota,” the Rev. Pressley wrote on X.

“Congratulations to President-elect (Trump) and Vice President-elect JD Vance. I and millions of my fellow Southern Baptists will be praying for you.”

Brent Leatherwood, president of the Southern Baptist Convention’s Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission

“The ERLC brings the gospel to bear on the important issues being debated in the public square, regardless of who occupies the White House, or which party controls Congress,” Leatherwood said in a statement. “Voters have decisively returned Donald J. Trump to the White House. We will work diligently with his incoming administration to advance the protection of religious liberty, defend marriage and family, and push forward the cause of human dignity. Traveling alongside these priorities are our pro-life convictions, which remain a top priority for Southern Baptists. We are hopeful for what can be accomplished in the next four years and will work with the Trump administration and members of the 119th Congress to make real headway on issues of importance to Southern Baptists.”

Nihad Awad, executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations

“We commend American Muslim voters for making their voices heard in races across the country, and up and down the ballot, in the 2024 election. It is important for Democratic and other elected officials to recognize that Vice President Harris’ steep drop in support in key states compared to President Biden’s 2020 victory resulted, in part, from the deep frustration and disillusionment that many young, Muslim, Arab, Black, and other voters feel with the Biden-Harris administration due to its steadfast financial and military support for Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza,” Awad said in a statement.

He continued, “No politician or party has ownership of the Muslim vote. Going forward, we expect all elected officials to genuinely address the urgent concerns of Muslim voters. This includes President-Elect Trump. During the presidential campaign, President-Elect Trump made efforts to connect with Muslim voters in swing states, pledged to end bloodshed in the Gaza, and condemned the Bush/Cheney-era policies that wreaked havoc in the Muslim world. It is important for President-Elect Trump to now recognize that most Americans, including American Muslims who supported him, do not want to see more bigotry here at home or more war overseas.”

Ted Deutch, CEO of the American Jewish Committee

“AJC looks forward to working with President-elect Trump and his administration on the domestic and foreign policy concerns that are AJC’s advocacy priorities,” Deutch said in a statement.

“The global Jewish community continues to reel from the horrific Hamas attack on Israel of October 7, 2023, the ensuing surge of antisemitism, the sustained campaign of Hezbollah attacks that started on October 8, and Israel’s seven-front defensive war against the radical Iranian regime and its terror proxies – all while Iran continues its dangerous pursuit of nuclear weapons. The conflicts we are currently seeing around the world reflect a dangerous collusion among anti-democratic regimes and non-state actors. The U.S. must exert clear global leadership and be a stabilizing power as the world contends with these many threats.”