Michelle Rhea Greene prays as election results are played on a giant screen at Historic King Solomon Baptist Church in Detroit, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.

Former President Donald Trump won the 2024 election in part because he was able to make gains with nearly every demographic.

Trump improved on his past performance among Hispanic voters, young voters and even liberal New York City voters, among many other groups, according to The New York Times.

But did he make gains among religious voters?

National Results See National results update in real time Results Here

While more data on how people of faith voted in 2024 is still to come, The Washington Post included a religion analysis in its 2024 summary of exit polls, as it did in 2020.

By comparing the two charts, you can see that Trump appears to have made gains among Christians, as well as among non-Christian people of faith.

Trump’s share of the Catholic vote rose by nine percentage points.

In 2020, 47% of Catholics voted for Trump, while 52% voted for President Joe Biden, according to The Washington Post. In 2024, 56% voted for Trump, while 41% voted for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump’s share of the Protestant/Other Christian vote rose by two percentage points.

In 2020, 60% of Protestants or other Christians voted for Trump, while 39% voted for Biden. In 2024, 62% voted for Trump, while 37% voted for Harris.

Trump’s share of the non-Christian religious vote rose by four percentage points.

In 2020, 29% of non-Christian people of faith voted for Trump, while 69% voted for Biden. In 2024, 33% voted for Trump, while 60% voted for Harris.

Kamala Harris and religion

Harris did improve on Biden’s performance among nonreligious voters, according to The Washington Post’s exit polls.

Trump’s share of the nonreligious vote fell by six percentage points.

In 2020, 31% of voters with no religion voted for Trump, while 65% voted for Biden. In 2024, 25% voted for Trump, while 72% voted for Harris.

These results are somewhat surprising because polling during the campaign showed that Harris’ entry into the race had done little to disrupt typical faith-related voting patterns, as the Deseret News previously reported.

The shifts highlighted in a Pew Research Center analysis from late summer involved Black Protestants and Hispanic Catholics being more supportive of Harris than they had been of Biden, not less.

What wasn’t surprising was Trump’s strong performance among white, born-again Christians, a category that’s also referred to as white evangelicals.

“About 8 in 10 of them supported him nationally, larger than his margin in 2020,” per The Washington Post.

The Latter-day Saint vote

The Washington Post’s exit poll for 2024 did not include a look at how members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints voted. More information about the Latter-day Saint vote in 2024 will likely become available later this week.

For now, we have an analysis from Fox News and The Associated Press, which draws on research from NORC at the University of Chicago.

The Fox News Voter Analysis says that 63% of Latter-day Saint voters supported Trump, while 33% supported Harris.

In 2020, 66% of Latter-day Saint voters supported Trump, while 30% supported Biden, according to the Cooperative Election Study.