An image of Joseph and Mary looking at the baby Jesus illuminates the side of London County Hall on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, as part of the Light the World initiative of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

One year after images of Jesus Christ filled the digital billboards in New York’s Times Square for 30 minutes, the “Light the World” initiative similarly took over the outer walls of London County Hall next to the famous London Eye.

The lighting display on the English landmark served as the launch of the Giving Machines in London, one of 106 locations around the world where the big red vending machines will collect donations for local and international charities as part of Light the World. The initiative is sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Images illuminate London County Hall next to the London Eye as part of the launch of the 2024 Light the World initiative of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Together, let us ‘Light the World’ this season by bringing the Savior’s love, light and relief to those around us through simple acts of service and by seeking inspired ways to improve the well-being of women and children,” said Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society General Presidency.

Related Light the World takes over Times Square

The London Eye is the world’s largest cantilevered observation wheel, standing more than 440 feet above the south bank of the River Thames, opposite Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament.

Once a seat of city government, London County Hall now is an entertainment center that includes an aquarium and a haunted house dungeon.

The Giving Machines are a collaboration between Latter-day Saints and local, national and international charities to offer hope, support and meaningful relief to those in need, according to a church news release.

British Latter-day Saint congregations also will lead community service projects; gather essential items like food, clothing and hygiene supplies; and support charitable initiatives to help individuals and families facing challenging circumstances, the release said.

The Giving Machines are being introduced for the first time in the United Kingdom at two major shopping centers. The goal is to make charitable giving more accessible.

“We’re excited to launch the Light the World season of service here in Europe,” said Elder Alan T. Phillips of the Europe North Area Presidency. “This initiative offers a powerful way for individuals and communities to reach out and make a difference. As we come together in this season of giving, we invite everyone to participate and experience the joy that comes from lifting those in need and spreading light in impactful ways.”

A "Light the World" image of the shepherds at the birth of Christ illuminate the outer walls of the London County Hall by the London Eye on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Machines allow donors to choose from items that range from nutritious meals, clean water, hygiene kits, shelter, clothing and health care to resources like livestock, beehives and chickens to help people start micro businesses.

The Church of Jesus Christ covers the costs of the machines, so 100% of each donation goes to the charities.