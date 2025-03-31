Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A choir of missionaries serving in the church's Utah Area sing during the Saturday evening session of the October 2024 general conference on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.

The 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be held over five sessions on April 5-6.

The sessions will be viewed and listened to by millions around the world and, for just the second time since 2019, will take place before a full-capacity live audience at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City.

Here is the session schedule. All times are Mountain Daylight Time.

Saturday, April 5

Morning session: 10 a.m. to noon

Afternoon session: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Evening session: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 6

Morning session: 10 a.m. to noon

Afternoon session: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where to watch general conference

All sessions of general conference will be available via live broadcast and streaming options.

Note: Deseret.com will host the church’s live YouTube broadcast of each session.

Live television broadcasts are available on KSL-TV (Ch. 5) and BYUtv.

The church will stream all five sessions live on ChurchofJesusChrist.org in more than 70 languages. Saturday sessions can be found here and Sunday sessions can be found here.

Other options for streaming include:

For a more complete list of television options, see Bonneville Distribution’s general conference coverage map.

How to listen to general conference

Live audio is available via:

For a more complete list of radio options, see Bonneville Distribution’s general conference coverage map.

General conference tickets

Contact your stake leaders to request general conference tickets. Additionally, standby tickets may be available for those who line up outside the Tabernacle on Temple Square beginning 90 minutes before each session.

Where to park for general conference

The Conference Center has underground parking available, free of charge.

Due to traffic congestion, the Church encourages attendees to use public transit. All conference tickets double as UTA transit passes to travel to and from the respective sessions of conference.

What is general conference?

General conference is a semiannual event held by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Church leaders address the members, giving direction and inspiration.

President Russell M. Nelson, whom Latter-day Saints regard as a prophet, has addressed general conference 113 times since 1984. Other speakers at general conference include apostles, seventies and members of the general presidencies of the church.

The direction given in the October 2024 general conference centered around Christ, with emphasis on making and keeping covenants, having faith and serving others.