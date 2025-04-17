Members of the BYU Men’s Chorus sing prior to Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints speaking at the BYU campus devotional in Provo on Tuesday, April 15, 2025.

During what he called the darker days of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, a BYU combined choir’s general conference performance of “Behold the Wounds in Jesus’ Hands” carried special meaning for Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

“I personally rejoice whenever a BYU choral group or combined choir sings at general conference. Their contributions inevitably uplift all who hear them and bring a feeling of true worship to the session,” Elder Christofferson said Wednesday before he dedicated the new BYU Music Building.

Three years later, the song was added to the new hymnbook of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Today’s ChurchBeat is designed to help you find a video, a song or a playlist to inspire you at Easter.

1) Let’s start with the children’s choir rendition of “Gethsemane” performed at general conference in October 2024. This YouTube video has 1.3 million views.

2) Clicking on the YouTube link below will take you to a YouTube list of Easter songs curated by the church. It begins with a video of “Love Divine, All Loves Excelling” that includes Easter scenes from the church’s Bible video series. Look on the right side and you will find a list of 32 other songs to scroll through, including “I Stand All Amazed” and the Tabernacle Choir’s live 2019 concert, “He Is Risen.”

3) Scroll through a 44-song playlist created by the church that you can find on the Church Music Library and Spotify.

4) Look over a list of 12 videos of Easter scenes created by the church. The clips come from the Bible Videos series on the life of Jesus Christ as well as testimonies of apostles.

5) The Church News created a list with YouTube links to performances of three of the church’s new hymns for Easter worship.

6) Finally, the Church News also put together a story with links so you can easily watch or listen to 20 songs performed by the three choirs at general conference earlier this month.

That list includes a BYU combined choir that BYU President Shane Reese referenced at the Music Building dedication.

He said that much of what happens in the new building is centered on Jesus Christ. As a statistician, he noted that he isn’t trained in music enough to know what things the School of Music should be doing to fulfill late church President Spencer W. Kimball’s vision that BYU would produce music differently and better than others do.

But, Reese said, “What I do know is that you are achieving that vision because I feel it when I hear you.”

Behind the scenes

Neil Harmon plays the 4,603-pipe organ in the Concert Hall of the new BYU Music Building during the dedication service in Provo, Utah, on Wednesday, April 16, 2025. The jagged array of the tops of the pipes are meant to evoke the Wasatch Mountains. | Nate Edwards/BYU