An artist's rendering of the Burley Idaho Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints depicts what the temple will look like once completed, ahead of its dedication on Jan. 11, 2026.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced dates for the open house and dedication of the Burley Idaho Temple, which is currently under construction.

According to a press release, the temple will open its doors to the media on Nov. 3, after which invited guests will tour the building Nov. 4-5.

Beginning Nov. 6, the church will then host a free public open house that will run every Monday through Saturday until Nov. 22. Guests of all faiths and ages will be welcome to tour the temple — located at 40 S. 150 East in Burley, Idaho — during this time. They can expect the experience to include an introductory video, followed by a guided walk-through with explanations of each area and its significance.

Following the open house, the temple will be dedicated Jan. 11, 2026, with the dedicatory session broadcast to all church congregations in the temple district. According to the Church News, the Burley Idaho Temple will be the first Latter-day Saint temple to be dedicated in 2026.

Map indicates the location of the Burley Idaho Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which will be dedicated Jan. 11, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Temples are a vital part of the restoration of the gospel of Jesus Christ in its fullness,” said Church President Russell M. Nelson after announcing the Burley Idaho Temple and 19 others in April 2021.

“Ordinances of the temple fill our lives with power and strength available in no other way. We thank God for those blessings.”

Once dedicated, the Burley Idaho Temple will become the church’s seventh operating temple in Idaho, a state that is currently home to more than 481,000 church members in roughly 1,275 congregations.

The church’s six other operating temples in the state are in Idaho Falls, Boise, Rexburg, Twin Falls, Meridian and Pocatello, Idaho. Another four in the state are either under construction or in planning stages.