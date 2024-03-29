A "Home of the Whopper" sign welcomes customers outside the Burger King fast-food restaurant, on Feb. 1, 2021, in Epping, N.H. Burger King is celebrating the upcoming total solar eclipse with free Whopper hamburgers on April 8, 2024.

Burger King is celebrating the upcoming total solar eclipse with free Whopper hamburgers.

On April 8, the moon will obscure the face of the sun, creating a total solar eclipse, per NASA.

In honor of the rare celestial event, Burger King is offering its customers free Whoppers.

“Burger King, the home of the flame-grilled Whopper sandwich, is celebrating the historic moment eclipsing Americans — and much of the world — with a delicious offer that lasts longer than four minutes and 28 seconds,” the fast-food chain said in a statement shared with Today.

The deal is available all day on April 8 to Royal Perks members (Burger King’s free rewards program).

To snag the deal, text “ECLIPSE” to 251251 and you will receive a buy-one-get-one-free Whopper coupon which can be redeemed during or after the eclipse, per People. Once you have the coupon, it is available for use between Monday, April 8, and Monday, April 15.

If you are not a rewards member, you can sign up for Burger King’s rewards program to become eligible for the deal.

Several other food chains are celebrating the upcoming eclipse with limited-edition deals and menu items. Oreo is making space-themed cookies, Sonic has an eclipse-inspired Blackout Slush Float and Torani’s flavor of the year is based on the cosmic event, as reported by the Deseret News.