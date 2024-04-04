Arby’s on Tuesday announced a Free Sandwich Month promotion for April, which will allow Arby’s Rewards members to get one free sandwich, gyro or wrap for every week of the month.

According to a news release shared by Inspire Brands, which owns Arby’s, Rewards members will receive a digital deal to redeem for up to four free sandwiches this month. The deal can be used online or through the Arby’s app.

The company states that the coupons can be used for any sandwich, from the “classic roast beef delicacies” to the “Smokehouse Brisket Sandwich.”

“No sandwich is off-limits,” the news release says.

How you can access the deal

You must have an Arby’s Rewards account in order to access the Free Sandwich Month deal.

You can use the deal when placing an order on the Arby’s app or through its website for pickup in-store.

Today warned that the offer cannot be used for combo meals and sandwich add-ons. It also cannot be combined with other offers or coupons and “does not apply to delivery orders or gift cards.”

Pickup orders through the Arby’s app are not available after midnight, reported Today.

Why is Arby’s offering Free Sandwich Month?

The news release says the deal will allow Arby’s fans to “enjoy more of what they already love” and Arby’s skeptics “to give the brand another shot.”

“During Free Sandwich Month, we’re putting our money where our mouth is with our biggest rewards promotion to date,” Ellen Rose, Arby’s chief marketing officer, said in the news release.

Rose added, “Arby’s sandwiches are so delicious, which is why Free Sandwich Month is the perfect opportunity for any skeptics out there to try any of the sandwiches they’ve been eyeing. We’re so confident that our sandwiches will turn even the biggest Arby’s disbeliever into a fan that we’re willing to give them four free trials throughout the month of April.”

As a further promotion, Arby’s is placing four skeptics under the Arby’s Try Detector. The participants “will be strapped into biometric scanners” while tasting its sandwiches “to see how they truly feel,” per the news release.

The company encourages those interested to “keep an eye” on its social media accounts to find out if the skeptics change their opinion.

Why are so many restaurants offering free items?

Nation’s Restaurant News reported that several restaurant chains offer deals to rewards program members since these members often spend more per transaction than other customers.

“Collecting data from loyalty program members also allows chains to customize their offers, for example by giving discounts to customers who respond to that while offering early access to menu items or merchandise to those who are more interested in those types of deals,” the article said.

When Carl’s Jr. gave away free hamburgers to loyalty program members on the day after the Super Bowl, it gained nearly 200,000 program members, Nation’s Restaurant News reported.