The sun's corona is visible around the shadow of the moon during the total solar eclipse at Mann Creek Reservoir near Weiser, Idaho, on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017.

The highly-anticipated solar eclipse is finally here.

On Monday afternoon, the moon will pass between the sun and the earth, obscuring the face of the sun and creating an effect of nighttime at midday.

The rare cosmic event has a narrow path of totality. This path will begin in the U.S. in southwest Texas, pass through 10 more states then finish its U.S. tour in Maine, per NASA.

For those experiencing the eclipse in totality, “The sky will darken, as if it were dawn or dusk. Weather permitting, people in the path of a total solar eclipse can see the Sun’s corona, the outer atmosphere, which is otherwise usually obscured by the bright face of the Sun,” per NASA.

In zones of partial totality, the sun, moon and Earth are not perfectly lined up. Only a portion of the Sun will be obscured, giving it a crescent shape. In Utah, the eclipse will be about 50% totality, according to the Clark Planetarium in Salt Lake City.

Watch: Livestream of the solar eclipse in totality

Starting at 11 a.m. MDT, Deseret News will provide a livestream of the solar eclipse in totality. The video coverage is from Torreon, Mexico.