Approaching wild animals can be very dangerous. Even those that appear docile and friendly can quickly turn on people and attack.

A recent video of tourists at Yellowstone National Park highlights why this advice should be followed and the importance of maintaining a safe distance from wild animals.

The footage, taken by a park guest from a safe distance, shows a herd of bison passing through the park while a man seated on a nearby bench remains still. The situation escalates when another group of tourists approaches and obstructs the herd’s path.

Someone in the video can be heard saying, “Oh, I don’t think that’s wise.”

The bison become agitated and charge at the tourists. Fortunately, the tourists manage to get out of the way in time.

According to USA Today, nobody was injured in the exchange.

Yellowstone National Park is home to thousands of free-roaming bison. It has the largest population on public lands, per the park’s website.

Male bison can weigh up to 2,000 pounds, while females can reach up to 1,000 pounds. These animals can be aggressive and are capable of running up to 30 miles per hour.

The park’s guidelines emphasize the unpredictability of its wildlife. Yellowstone says that, “The animals in Yellowstone are wild and unpredictable, no matter how calm they appear to be. The safest (and often best) view of wildlife is from inside a car. Always stay at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves, and at least 25 yards away from all other animals, including bison and elk.”