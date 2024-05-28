Dairy cattle feed at a farm on March 31, 2017, near Vado, N.M. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Monday, March 25, 2024, that milk from dairy cows in Texas and Kansas has tested positive for bird flu.

Amid growing concern about bird flu, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is boosting its surveillance of the virus, as the Deseret News previously reported.

The virus, also known as H5N1, has infected millions of animals and several hundred humans worldwide since it was first detected in the late 1990s, according to the CDC. In recent months, it’s affected dairy cattle in multiple U.S. states.

Although humans are at low risk of catching bird flu from animals, it’s not impossible. The risks of becoming ill are higher for farmers and others who have frequent contact with birds and other animals, as well as people who consume raw milk products.

Just last week, a dairy farm worker was confirmed to have bird flu after developing redness and irritation in his eyes, as the Deseret News reported.

As the CDC closely tracks recent outbreaks and monitors for symptoms elsewhere, it’s educating people about how to stay safe. Here are preventative measures you can take to protect yourself and others.

How can I avoid bird flu?

According to the CDC, the risk of being infected with bird flu, which is also known as avian flu, is low. But there are some safety measures you can take:

Avoid direct contact with wildlife — particularly birds . Animals may be infected with the virus even if they don’t appear to be sick.

. Animals may be infected with the virus even if they don’t appear to be sick. Do not touch surfaces that might have been contaminated by infected birds or animals . This includes “saliva, mucous, animal feces, raw milk, animal litter (bedding material), or materials contaminated by wild or domestic birds or other animals with confirmed or suspected bird flu virus infection.”

. This includes “saliva, mucous, animal feces, raw milk, animal litter (bedding material), or materials contaminated by wild or domestic birds or other animals with confirmed or suspected bird flu virus infection.” If handling birds or wildlife, wear protective gloves and outerwear . Infection is more likely when people have close contact with infected birds.

. Infection is more likely when people have close contact with infected birds. Wash hands with soap and water .

. Avoid touching your mouth, nose or eyes after contact with birds .

. Self-monitor yourself for symptoms. Symptoms of bird flu are similar to seasonal flu. If you are infected, carefully monitor your health for the next 10 days and keep in touch with local medical services.

According to the CDC, some of the symptoms of bird flu include: