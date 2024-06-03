Workers prepare thousands of J. Dawgs hot dogs at the NHL event at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, as Utah’s NHL hockey team is introduced to fans on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. Americans will devour 7 billion hot dogs this summer.

Between Memorial Day and Labor Day, Americans will eat a staggering 7 billion hot dogs, according to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council.

If you do the math, that’s 818 hot dogs consumed every minute in the U.S. during that time window. On the Fourth of July alone, Americans celebrate devouring 150 million hot dogs in just a day.

Memorial Day passed less than a week ago. So, whether you’re ready for it or not, hot dog season is official here.

Here are six of the best hot dogs in Utah.

Best Hot Dogs in Utah

Most iconic: J Dawgs

J Dawgs has been a Utah staple since 2004, when then-BYU student Jayson Edwards started it. What began as a shack expanded into nine full-sized restaurants across Utah. The restaurant’s success may be credited to it’s legendary special sauce — we don’t know exactly what’s in it, but its sticky sweet flavor makes the meal.

J Dawgs’ taste for simplicity also makes it appealing to the masses. Hot dogs are the only thing on the menu, so J Dawgs is guaranteed to put all it’s energy into perfecting the hot dog.

Most fun: Dog Haus

If wild toppings, extra sauce and funky combinations are your thing, you might want to check out Dog Haus in Sandy, Utah. Dog Haus has a reputation for gourmet hot dogs and sausages with creative flavors and unique toppings.

Some of the fan-favorite menu items are the Old Town Dog — which has smoked bacon, caramelized onions, pickled jalapeños, chipotle aioli, and cotija cheese and the Sooo Cali Dog — which is topped with arugula, tomato, crispy onions, spicy basil aioli and avocado.

For the non-hot dog lover, Dog Haus offers a variety of alternatives such as burgers, sliders, chicken sandwiches and a slew of sides.

Best variety: Myungrang Hotdog

Originating from South Korea, Myungrang Hotdog has a unique menu with a wide variety of items. Some of the popular menu items include a potato hot dog, a squid ink hot dog, a mozzarella-stuffed hot dog, a Hot Cheetos-coated dog and a rice cake hot dog.

Located in South Jordan, Utah, if you go, be sure to try the parmesan and honey-coated mozzarella corndog.

Most convenient: Hot Dog on a Stick

Sometimes a cheap, quick, drive-thru experience makes the most sense. If that is what you are looking for, Hot Dog on a Stick has you covered. The national food chain was founded in California in 1946 and has locations across Utah. Hot Dog on a Stick is known for it’s golden-brown battered corn dogs and fresh-squeezed lemonade.

If you go, be sure to try some of the alternative menu items such as cheese on a stick and funnel cake sticks.

Best corndog: World’s Best Corndog

You’ve probably seen the World’s Best Corndog food trucks around. If you haven’t given their corndogs a try, you’re missing out. The Utah-based company specializes in gourmet corndogs that are bigger and tastier than the typical corndog. World’s Best is known for adding a drizzle of honey to its golden-fried corndogs, which sounds peculiar but elevates the corndog with salty-sweet flavors.

Best Chicago dog: Bobby D’s

One of the best places for an authentic Chicago-style hot dog in Utah in Bobby D’s food truck. Bobby D’s Chicago dog is a Vienna beef hot dog in a poppy seed bun topped with mustard, relish, onions, tomato, sport pepper, a pickle and celery salt.

The menu has other Chicago-style items too, such as Maxwell Street Polish dog which is a Polish dog topped with grilled sweet onions, sport peppers and mustard inside a poppy seed bun.