Doughnuts are pictured at the Salt Lake City Public Safety Building on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. This year, National Doughnut Day is being held on June 7.

Happy National Doughnut Day!

Several national doughnut chains — including Krispy Kreme and Dunkin’ Donuts — are celebrating the holiday with free doughnuts.

Here are some of the best deals and free doughnut offers on National Doughnut Day 2024.

National Doughnut Day deals:

Duck Donuts

In honor of the holiday, Duck Donuts is celebrating by giving customers free cinnamon sugar doughnuts — no purchase necessary.

Dunkin’ Donuts

On Friday, Dunkin’ customers will be offered a free classic doughnut with the purchase of any drink, according to a press release shared with the Deseret News.

In honor of the holiday, Dunkin’ is also collaborating with country musician Jelly Roll to release a line of Jelly-inspired merchandise at ShopDunkin.com.

Krispy Kreme

On National Doughnut Day, customers can get one free Krispy Kreme doughnut of any flavor — no purchase required, per a Krispy Kreme press release.

Additionally, a dozen doughnuts will cost just $2 with the purchase of any other dozen.

“Krispy Kreme fans look forward to National Doughnut Day every year, and this year they can get their favorite for free!” Dave Skena, global chief brand officer, said in a press release. “It’s a sweet day all around. We can’t wait to thank everyone for their love of Krispy Kreme doughnuts.”

Maverick

Maverick Nitro card holders can get one free doughnut on Friday, as reported by Axios. Customers who are Adventure Club members or Kum & Go’s &Rewards members can receive a 50% discount on doughnuts.

Shipley’s Donuts

Shipley’s Donuts is celebrating by giving customers a free doughnut with any purchase, per Shipley’s. Claim the deal online with the discount code: DONUTDAY24.

Tim Horton’s

Receive a free doughnut with the purchase of any drink on Friday. The deal is only available to Tim Horton’s rewards members.

Tim Horton’s is also having a National Doughnut Day Shoe Contest. The restaurant chain is giving away four pairs of doughnut-inspired Adidas Sambas. Fill out the entry form for a chance to win a pair of the sneakers. Everyone who enters is given a discount code for 10% off their next Tim Horton’s purchase.

7-Eleven

For National Doughnut Day, 7-Eleven loyalty can purchase a dozen freshly baked doughnuts for $1, at 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes, according to a press release shared with the Deseret News.

When is National Doughnut Day?

National Doughnut Day is celebrated annually on the first Friday of June. This year, the holiday lands on June 7.

There is a second National Doughnut Day every year on Nov. 10, but it is far less celebrated that the summer holiday. Most national deals for Doughnut Day are given during June.