A Krispy Kreme promotion is pictured. On Friday, June 7, Krispy Kreme is celebrating National Doughnut Day with free doughnuts and a deal on doughnut dozens.

On Friday, June 7, Krispy Kreme is celebrating National Doughnut Day with free doughnuts and a deal on doughnut dozens.

Customers who go to Krispy Kreme on Friday will be offered one free doughnut of any flavor choice — no purchase required, per a Krispy Kreme press release. On National Doughnut Day, a dozen doughnuts will cost just $2 with the purchase of any other dozen.

“Krispy Kreme fans look forward to National Doughnut Day every year, and this year they can get their favorite for free!” Dave Skena, global chief brand officer, said in a press release. “It’s a sweet day all around. We can’t wait to thank everyone for their love of Krispy Kreme doughnuts.”

Limited-edition Krispy Kreme flavors such as its Dolly Parton collaboration are excluded from the free doughnut offer. Only staple flavors may be selected.

When will Krispy Kreme be at McDonald’s?

In March, Krispy Kreme announced a collaboration with McDonald’s as a way to expand access to Krispy Kreme doughnuts across the United States, as reported by the Deseret News.

The partnership means Krispy Kreme doughnuts will be available at McDonald’s locations across the country, and doughnuts will be delivered fresh daily to McDonald’s, per a Krispy Kreme press release. By the end of the year, several McDonald’s locations will have Krispy Kreme doughnuts available.

The collaboration is following a phased rollout and doughnuts will be available at McDonald’s across all U.S. locations by the end of 2026.

“Since the launch of breakfast nearly 50 years ago, we’ve continued to offer new menu items, flavors and experiences that have made McDonald’s an irreplaceable part of fans’ morning routines,” Tariq Hassan, McDonald’s USA’s chief marketing and customer experience officer, said in a press release.

“This partnership is an exciting next step in that journey and a chance to unlock new business opportunities in the breakfast category and throughout the day. Our fans’ love for Krispy Kreme runs deep, and we can’t wait to make it even easier for them to satisfy their sweet tooth at McDonald’s restaurants across the country.”