Wendy's Triple Berry Frosty is pictured. Wendy’s is starting National Ice Cream Month off right with a free Frosty deal.

Sunday, July 21, is National Ice Cream Day this year, per the International Dairy Foods Association. But is one day really sufficient to celebrate the glory of ice cream?

Many Americans think not: That is why the whole month of July is also branded National Ice Cream Month. In 1984, President Ronald Reagan made both National Ice Cream Day and National Ice Cream Month official and encouraged all Americans to celebrate with “appropriate ceremonies and activities.”

In other words — it’s your patriotic duty to feast on ice cream this month. Here are some ways to keep cool with ice cream.

What is Wendy’s Frosty deal?

Wendy’s is starting National Ice Cream Month off right with a free Frosty deal, according to The Providence Journal. Purchasing a $5 Biggie Bag through the Wendy’s app will net you a free small Frosty from July 1 to July 7.

The Biggie Bag includes a sandwich, Jr.-sized fries, a four-piece of nuggets and a small drink.

Wendy’s also recently announced the Triple Berry Frosty, which blends strawberry, blackberry and raspberry.

“A spoonful of this Frosty is like walking through the farmers market in the middle of summer and sampling fresh berry preserves,” said John Li, global vice president of culinary innovation at The Wendy’s Company, per The Providence Journal.

In addition to the new flavor, Wendy’s offers chocolate and Orange Dreamsicle Frosties. The Vanilla Frosty is currently off the menu.

Other ways to celebrate National Ice Cream Month

Dippin’ Dots

You’ll have to be on the alert for this deal: On Sunday, July 21, certain Dippin’ Dots locations will give away a free mini cup during a two-hour window, per Dippin’ Dots. This window will vary according to location.

Baskin’ Robbins

Baskin’ Robbins offers various promotions throughout July, including discounts and special flavors, per The Krazy Koupon Lady. They’ve already announced a 31% discount on their ice cream scoops available on July 31.

Attend a cooking class to make your own ice cream

While more expensive and time-consuming than simply buying ice cream, you can learn a lot about the reason for the season by making your own. Cooking classes and community centers near you may offer ice cream-making classes during National Ice Cream Month. Take home a new skill you can use to make your own ice cream as a family.

Set up an at-home sundae bar

Set up a sundae bar at home with different ice cream flavors, toppings and sauces. It’s a great way to get creative and enjoy custom-made sundaes with family and friends.

Track down the local ice cream truck

Your kids will love this one. Find and flag down a local ice cream truck and enjoy a nostalgic treat. Many ice cream trucks offer a variety of classic and new flavors, perfect for celebrating National Ice Cream Month.