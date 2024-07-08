Pepsi and Little Caesars are bringing back Pepsi Pineapple for a limited time. Customers can get a 20-ounce Pepsi Pineapple and order of Little Caesars Crazy Puffs for just $4.99 until July 14.

Pepsi Pineapple is making a tropical splash this summer at Little Caesar’s for the second year in a row, according to FOX 29.

Fast-food enthusiasts have this item and plenty more to look forward to this July as several other popular chains unveil new or returning menu items.

What is Pepsi Pineapple?

Pepsi Pineapple is a tropical twist on the classic Pepsi. It debuted last summer and was an instant hit.

“Pineapple on pizza may still be debatable, but pizza lovers have made made Pepsi Pineapple a clear winner,” said Scott Finlow, PepsiCo Global Foodservice’s chief marketing officer, in a statement, per FOX 29. “We’re thrilled to bring Pepsi Pineapple back to Little Caesar’s to give customers more of the unapologetic flavor they love and make every bite of pizza taste better with Pepsi.”

Customers can order a 20-ounce bottle of Pepsi Pineapple with Crazy Puffs for $4.99 if they use the code “PINEAPPLE” at checkout on the app or online.

Crazy Puffs are another popular menu item that went viral back in March.

Other new menu items in July

Taco Bell’s Jalapeño Ranch Nacho Fries

Beginning July 18, Taco Bell will offer its newest, spiciest type of nacho fries, Jalapeño Ranch Nacho Fries, per a press release. These fries come seasoned with bold Mexican spices and tangy ranch.

The menu item will only be available for a limited time. It is a part of Taco Bell’s monthlong Nacho Fries movement. Customers can get a Nacho Fries Lover’s Pass with any order of Nacho Fries (except for Jalapeño Ranch). The pass gets you a discounted order of Nacho Fries in the month of July.

Panda Express’s Beyond the Orange Chicken

Panda Express has partnered with Beyond Meat to bring back Beyond the Orange Chicken, according to Beyond Meat’s press release.

“We heard you all loud and clear! This irresistibly delicious dish is returning to menus after being the #1 most requested dish on Panda’s social channels and spurring a petition by hungry fans demanding its return that has received over 7K signatures,” reads the press release.

Get this vegetarian-friendly alternative to orange chicken for a limited time only.

Arby’s Potato Cakes

Arby’s Potato Cakes are back on the menu. These crispy, golden cakes made from shredded potatoes are a nostalgic treat for Arby’s fans. They’re perfect as a side or a snack on their own.

“The glorious and mighty Potato Cake has returned,” Arby’s announced, per KTLA 5. “Rejoice and celebrate with The Order of Potato Cakes before they ascend and vanish.”

McDonald’s Special Grade Garlic Sauce

McDonald’s has introduced a new Special Grade Garlic Sauce, enhancing its menu with a rich, savory flavor, as the Deseret News recently reported.

Along with the new sauce, customers can get a free monthlong trial of the anime and manga streaming service Crunchyroll.

IHOP’s Red, White and Blueberry Pancakes

IHOP recently unveiled its latest pancakes of the month. The Red, White and Blueberry Pancakes come topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries and whipped cream, making for a festive and delicious breakfast option.

Get them anytime this month, before August’s pancakes of the month take their place on the menu.