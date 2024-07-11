Buffalo Bayou floods stranding vehicles near Downtown Houston after Beryl came ashore in Texas as a hurricane and dumped heavy rains downtown.

Hurricane Beryl has hit Texas, causing flooding and severe winds.

According to The Associated Press, the Category 1 hurricane, Beryl, brought loss of power and heavy rain to Texas on Monday, killing at least three people. The storm reportedly knocked down hundreds of trees and caused flooding, stranding cars on the roads.

Hurricane Beryl

Hurricane Beryl began as a tropical depression on June 28, per Climate.gov, before rapidly developing into a Category 4 and then a Category 5 hurricane. As the first hurricane of the season, Beryl is unusually strong due to warm ocean temperatures.

The Associated Press reported that Beryl slammed into the Caribbean and parts of Mexico before hitting Texas as a Category 1 hurricane. Since then, Beryl has reportedly weakened as it’s moved inland, though the storm will likely cause tornadoes.

Due to flooding and storm damage, acting Texas Gov. Dan Patrick announced that President Biden has granted the request for a federal emergency disaster declaration.

According to CNN, Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief W. Nim Kidd said in a news conference that the declaration “will grant 75% reimbursement for debris cleanup for all 121 impacted Texas counties.”

The roads have reportedly turned into rivers as heavy rains have rushed through. Britta Merwin, a FOX Weather Meteorologist, reported live from Surfside Beach and described the conditions.

“It feels like the entire backs of my legs are on fire because it stings,” she said. “The raindrops almost turn into a needle head. Almost like, as if you were getting a tattoo. Like, it’s that kind of feel of that persistent needle pressure against your skin.”

The BBC shared a video of a man in Houston being rescued from flood water after he was stranded on top of his truck:

How to protect yourself against flooding

As hurricane season continues, it could be important to learn some safety tips in the event of flooding. The National Weather Service shared several safety measures to remember before, during and after floods: