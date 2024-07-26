The Raising Cane’s restaurant, personally designed by Post Malone and located at 890 Fort Union Blvd. in Midvale, is pictured in this handout photo released to the media Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

National Chicken Finger Day is a unique holiday. For one thing, it was created by the founder of Raising Cane’s, Todd Graves.

According to Raising Cane’s website, the first National Chicken Finger Day was celebrated in 2010.

“To date, Cane’s has celebrated National Chicken Finger Day by giving away more than 150,000 chicken fingers to our loyal customers,” the company explains.

There are several ways to be a part of the holiday, including hundreds of giveaways from the chicken finger company.

Raising Cane’s deals

According to USA Today, members of the Caniac Club loyalty program can get a free chicken finger between Saturday and Tuesday (July 30) for free.

Additionally, on the Raising Cane’s website, you can register for a chance to win one of 727 prizes, a number which honors July 27.

“Every year we celebrate in our restaurants by decorating and giving away free food; on social with exclusive giveaways; and in our communities with local media outreach,” Raising Cane’s explains.

The fast-food chain posted a video on Instagram featuring singer Post Malone and Graves to commemorate the holiday.

In the video, the pair are wearing red, Cane’s-themed pajamas and are both in chicken finger sleeping bags.

Other ways to celebrate

While National Chicken Finger Day is unique to Raising Cane’s, a restaurant chain named Slim Chickens is also celebrating the day, “not with a freebie,” per USA Today, “but deals for 25 chicken tenders for $29 or 20 chicken wings for $25. The company currently has more than 270 locations.”

Chicken finger lovers can find many others ways to celebrate the day. Buy your favorite brand of chicken fingers or grill your own.

For Utahns, here is a list of Raising Cane’s locations: