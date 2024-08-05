Kristen Almond, of Ashville, N.C., fishes along the Provo River near Vivian Park in Provo Canyon on Wednesday, July 17, 2024.

If a river runs through it, you can bet a fly fisherman will be knee-deep in the water.

USA Today recently compiled a list of the 10 best rivers in the United States for fly-fishing enthusiasts as selected by an expert panel and voted on by readers, noting each waterway presents a “unique challenge and stunning backdrops.” Seven of the 10 are in the West, including some rivers that cross multiple states. Here are the rivers that made the list:

Au Sable River — Michigan

Running along the northern end of Michigan’s Lower Peninsula, the Au Sable River covers 138 miles. Brown trout are a common catch, with the surrounding shores offering ideal conditions for the fish to thrive each year.

San Juan River — New Mexico

Described by USA Today as a crucial water source in an arid region, the San Juan River provides some relief to the flora and fauna of Colorado, New Mexico and Utah. The water’s steady and consistent temperatures year-round make it conducive to fishing in all four seasons. Anglers will find rainbow, brown and cutbow trout, as well carp, pike and bass.

Yakima River — Washington

The Yakima River is Washington’s only blue ribbon trout stream, according to USA Today. It’s known for its gorgeous canyon scenery and stellar fly-fishing for cutthroat and rainbow trout.

South Fork Holston River — Tennessee and Virginia

The Holston River traverses Tennessee and Virginia. Because of its many insects, fish can spend their days feasting, filling the river with large rainbow and brown trout for anglers to hook.

Snake River — Idaho and Wyoming

Originating in the Wyoming Range in Yellowstone National Park, the 1,078-mile-long Snake River flows through four states and is Idaho’s most prominent waterway. It also runs through Oregon and Washington. Many say the South Fork is the best place to go after rainbow, cutthroat and brown trout.

Best of the rest on the list:

Yellowstone River — Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming

Madison River — Montana and Wyoming

Bighorn River — Montana and Wyoming

Deschutes River — Oregon

Nantahala River — North Carolina

Top places to fly-fish in Utah

No Utah river made USA Today’s Top 10 but the state offers diverse and scenic fly-fishing opportunities. Here are a few to consider:

Green River

Famous for its clear blue-green water and high fish density, the Green River below the Flaming Gorge Dam is renowned for its brown and rainbow trout.

Provo River

Flowing through Provo Canyon, the Provo River is divided into three sections — Upper, Middle and Lower Provo — each offering different fishing experiences. Fly fishers will find brown, rainbow and cutthroat trout.

Weber River

Running between the Uinta Mountains and the Wasatch Range, the Weber River is known for its productive waters and easy accessibility, particularly in the stretch between the town of Henefer and Echo Reservoir. Anglers will encounter brown and rainbow trout as well as whitefish.