Happy (almost) Halloween!

In honor of the holiday, several fast-food chains such as Wendy’s, Chipotle and Raising Cane’s are offering food deals and freebies.

Here are some of the best Halloween food deals

Baskin-Robbins

On Halloween, celebrate 31 flavors with Baskin Robbins and enjoy 31% off all ice cream scoops, per a press release shared with The Deseret News.

Buffalo Wild Wings

On Halloween, Buffalo Wild Wings is offering a BOO-GO deal (BOGO). Buy one order of chicken wings, get another order free, according to a press release shared with Deseret News. The deal is available on dine-in, online and takeout orders.

Chipotle

Chipotle rewards members who go to any Chipotle restaurant dressed in costume on Halloween between 3 p.m. and close will be offered a deal on any entree for $6. The deal is only available on in-store orders, per a press release shared with the Deseret News.

In addition to the Boorito deal, Chipotle will extend it’s open hours until midnight at select locations on Halloween.

“As an annual tradition for our fans, we are always looking for ways to level up our Halloween celebration,” Chris Brandt, chief brand officer, said in a press release shared with Deseret News. “By extending hours on college campuses and expanding the festivities across two continents for the first time, Boorito will be bigger than ever.”

Dunkin’ Donuts

Next week, Dunkin’ is offering a couple food deals, per a press release shared with Deseret News. Here are deals available through the Dunkin’ app:

Oct. 22-28: Get a classic doughnut for $1.

Oct. 29-Nov. 4: Get Snackin’ bacon for $2.

Oct. 29: Receive 3X points when you order 25 or 50-count Dunkin’ MUNCHKINS doughnut hole treats.

IHOP

Between Thursday, Oct. 24 and Thursday, Oct. 31, IHOP is offering free scary face pancake to kids under 12, with the purchase of an adult meal, per IHOP. The deal is available from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. while the offer lasts.

Jamba Juice

Ahead of Halloween, Jamba Juice is celebrating National Pumpkin Day (Saturday, Oct. 26). Between Saturday, Oct. 26 and Sunday, Oct. 27, Jamba rewards members can get a free pumpkin smoothie with the purchase of another smoothie, as reported by QSR.

Pieology

Pieology rewards members can receive extra points when they eat at Pieology on Halloween.

“This Halloween, we’re offering double the perks — no tricks! On Thursday, October 31st, Pies & Perks Members get TWO free perks when you order a Craft Your Own Pizza, Salad, or Calzone, in-store or online,” per a press release shared with The Deseret News.

Raising Cane’s

Raising Cane’s Caniac rewards members can receive a free kids combo meal with they purchase another combo. The deal is available from Monday, Oct. 28 through Thursday, Oct. 31, as reported by Fast Food Club. The deal can be redeemed by members through the Raising Cane’s app.

Sonic

Sonic is bringing back 50 cent corndogs this Halloween! A Sonic corndog typically cost about $2, but on Halloween you can buy as many as you’d like for 50 cents, no purchase necessary, according to a press release shared with Deseret News.

In addition to the corndog deal, Sonic is launching a Witch’s Brew Slush Float, which is, “a refreshing twist on a classic caramel apple, combining a green-apple flavored slush with salted caramel bubbles, topped with creamy soft serve,” according to the press release.

Wendy’s

Wendy’s is celebrating Halloween with four different deals leading up to the holiday, reports USA Today. Here are Wendy’s Halloween deals:

Monday, Oct. 28: Buy One Wendy’s breakfast sandwich, get another free.

Tuesday, Oct. 29: Get a free chocolate Frosty when you make any purchase.

Wednesday, Oct. 30: Get a free small coffee when you make any purchase.

Thursday, Oct. 31: Get a free order of 4-piece saucy chicken nuggets when you make any purchase.

7-Eleven

Rewards members can get a free large pizza with the purchase of another pizza, reports 7-Eleven. The deal is available on Wednesday, Oct. 30 and Thursday, Oct. 31.

Additionally, “Customers can stock up on their favorite sweet treats like Starburst, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Snickers, Kit Kats and more for just $1,” per 7-Eleven.