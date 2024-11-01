Hilton invites guests to “Stay Like” their favorite pop culture icons with a series of immersive, themed suites. Hilton is currently offering a “Stay Like Wicked” experience, where guests have the opportunity to book a special “Wicked”-themed suite.

The upcoming “Wicked” movie transports viewers into the land of Oz to tell the story of Elphaba and Glinda, and Hilton is offering a way for guests to immerse themselves fully into the world of the movie.

With the Stay Like “Wicked” package, up to four guests are able to travel to Oz for a two-night stay in a special suite at the New York Hilton Midtown, according to Forbes.

This special suite is available for guests to reserve Nov. 21 through Jan. 5. The movie premieres in theaters Nov. 22.

According to Forbes, the immersive experience of the suite starts with a custom entrance, leading to a living room which captures the spirit of Emerald City with a green and gold design inspired by the Wizard’s throne room.

The bedroom of the suite is based on Elphaba and Glinda’s dorm room, with one side for each other characters, bringing pink and green together.

Elphaba’s side is based on Shiz University’s enchanted forest, “green and moody, with tree branches twisting around the headboard and piles of enchantment books,” per Hilton.

In contrast, the other side is a pink wonderland for Glinda, with a custom wallpaper design from the movie and a cherry blossom tree canopy over the bed.

What’s included in the Stay Like ‘Wicked’ package?

“Throughout their stay, guests can enjoy magical surprises and unexpected touches to evoke the wonder of the film,” according to Hilton.

A special beverage bar, hidden behind a bookshelf inspired by the Wizard’s throne room, is included in the suite. In the morning, breakfast will be served to guests in the suite from a “mystical floating balloon.”

There are also a few items included in the package that guests will be able to take home with them.

According to Hilton, those staying in the room will receive an exclusive backpack from the “Wicked” x Beis collection, as well as nail polish from the OPI x “Wicked” collection.

Guests will also receive “Wicked”-inspired Beekman 1902 products.

There will also be special treats provided for kids.

The package also includes tickets to see the “Wicked” movie in theaters, per Hilton.