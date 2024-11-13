Krispy Kreme is celebrating World Kindness Day with free doughnuts. The first 500 guests who visit each participating Krispy Kreme location across the U.S. on Nov. 13 can receive a dozen Original Glazed® Doughnuts for free to enjoy and share with others – no purchase necessary.

“World Kindness Day is a reminder that we can all make a positive impact in people’s lives, including through small gestures like sharing a sweet treat,” Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme Global Chief Brand Officer, said in a press release. “We hope that each dozen Original Glazed doughnuts we give away enables and inspires many dozens of small acts of kindness.”

World Kindness Day was founded as an international holiday in 1998, to promote both big and small acts of kindness around the world, per National Today.

The Wold Kindness Day deal comes on the heels of the release of Krispy Kreme’s Thanksgiving-themed doughnut line.

“Krispy Kreme is making sharing gratitude ‘easy as pies’ this Thanksgiving season with the introduction of four all-new doughnuts that puts a new, sweet spin on holiday tradition,” the doughnut chain announced in a press release. “Krispy Kreme’s sweet and sharable Thanksgiving Pies Doughnut Collection features fruity, crumbly, silky ‘n sweet treats inspired by the holiday’s favorite pies.”

The limited-edition Thanksgiving doughnuts are available now through Thanksgiving.

Here are Krispy Kreme’s four new Thanksgiving pie doughnuts: