Happy National Burrito Day!

April 3 is the day we annually celebrate burritos. In honor of the holiday, restaurants across the country offer deals and freebies on burritos.

Here are some of the best National Burrito Day deals.

National Burrito Day deals 2025

Baja Fresh

Baja Fresh is celebrating National Burrito Day with a buy one burrito, get a second burrito free deal, per a press release shared with the Deseret News.

The deal is only available online to Club Baja Rewards members, use the code BURRITO to redeem the deal.

Chipotle

In honor of the annual holiday, Chipotle is re-opening its Burrito Vault — a digital game which offers winners buy one, get one free codes and a chance at free burritos for a year, per a press release shared with the Deseret News.

To play, Chipotle Rewards members can go to UnlockBurritoDay.com and attempt to guess the correct burrito order. The first player to guess correctly will unlock free burritos for a year. The next 157,500 people who guess correctly will win buy one, get one free discount codes.

Chronic Tacos

On National Burrito Day, Chronic Tacos is offering loyalty members a buy one, get one free deal on burritos, per USA Today. The deal is available exclusively through the Chronic Tacos app.

Del Taco

Del Yeah! Rewards can enjoy a free burrito with any purchase on National Burrito Day, per Forbes. The deal is available through the rewards app.

El Pollo Loco

From Wednesday, April 2 through Friday, April 4, El Pollo Loco is celebrating National Burrito Day with a burrito block party.

“Burritos are one of our most popular menu items, so we knew we had to do something special for our fans on National Burrito Day,” said Jill Adams, Chief Marketing Officer at El Pollo Loco, per a press release shared with the Deseret News.

Wednesday, April 2: El Pollo Loco will share promo codes via its Instagram story

Free Burrito for the first 100 members to redeem

50% off Burritos for the next 300 members to redeem

20% off Burritos for the following 2,000 members to redeem

15% off Burritos for the next 10,000 members to redeem

Thursday, April 3: Deals will be provided to rewards members via the app

Buy one, get one free on Chipotle Guacamole Chicken Burrito

Buy one, get one free on Guacamole Chicken Burrito

Buy one, get one free on Queso Guacamole Chicken Burrito

Friday, April 4

No delivery fee on orders placed through the El Pollo Loco app or website

Maverik and Kum & Go

Maverik’s Adventure Club and K&G Rewards members can receive fifty percent off all burritos on April 3, per a press release.

Those upgraded to the Nitro card can enjoy one free burrito exclusively at Maverik locations.

Moe’s Southwest Grill

Moe’s Rewards members who buy one burrito or bowl will get a second burrito or bowl for free on National Burrito day, per a press release.

Qdoba

On National Burrito Day, Qdoba is offering customers “burrito insurance” — a free backup burrito in case of a burrito mishap, per a press release shared with the Deseret News.

To secure the “burrito insurance,” customers must sign up for Qdoba rewards and purchase a burrito and drink on April 3.

Rubio’s Costal Grill

Burritos are $7.99 at Rubio’s on April 3, per USA Today. Use the code BURRITO at checkout to get the deal.

Surcheros

In honor of National Burrito Day, Surcheros rewards members can enjoy a burrito at fifty percent off when they purchase another at full price, per a press release shared with the Deseret News.