An interior photo of a Delta Air Lines plane traveling from Salt Lake City to Orlando, Fla., on Dec. 15, 2023.

Midflight complimentary beverages are the common leading moment many fliers look forward to during their aviation travels.

The usual suspects — colas and cranberry juice — are often the go-to choices, but experts suggest that what you drink at high altitude can actually affect your comfort and well-being.

With dehydration, digestion and strengthening your immune system in mind, selecting the right beverage could make all the difference in arriving refreshed, rather than fatigued and germ-ridden from fellow passengers. Choose wisely.

What drinks experts recommend drinking on a plane

Water

When flying, the complimentary beverage serves more than just the purpose of a quick refreshment — it plays a key role in rehydrating, as flying can result in dehydration.

“The cabin air is dry and lacks moisture, so it’s easier to become dehydrated,” said NBC News health and nutrition editor Madelyn Fernstrom, according to Today.

Dehydration can lead to a range of issues, making water the most recommended choice by experts. To avoid the discomforts of dehydration while traveling, 250 milliliters per hour is the advised amount of water for travelers, according to Dr. Robert Quigley, senior vice president and regional medical director of International SOS.

“Dehydration will make travelers more vulnerable to motion sickness, jet lag and headaches, which water can assist in treating before symptoms develop,” Quigley told Today.

Though water offers clear health benefits while flying, many travelers want to get the most value from their hefty ticket prices. This often means reaching for something more exciting than water when the flight attendants roll by with their carts loaded with salty snacks and drinks.

Tomato juice

The dry, pressurized cabin not only causes dehydration but exposes you to germs. Fortunately, there’s a tasty drink that can help: tomato juice.

Rich in electrolytes and vitamin C, it boosts the immune system, according to All Recipes. If the passenger sitting next to you is coughing and you’re feeling parched, a refreshing cup of tomato juice can assist in combating both dehydration and germs.

Plus, with its high fiber and water content, it’ll leave you feeling fuller, per The Guardian.

The benefits of drinking tomato juice on a plane go beyond hydration. Tomato juice simply tastes better at high altitudes.

The low-humidity, pressurized cabin weakens the sense of smell, making food and drinks taste different, according to Reader’s Digest. The article compared the impaired sense of taste and smell to when you have a cold.

Because tomato juice is naturally tart and flavorful, it will taste sweeter and fruitier in the sky. Additionally, tomatoes are rich in umami, a flavor that isn’t altered by altitude, which enhances the overall taste of the juice.

Ginger ale

If water and tomato juice aren’t your thing, consider ordering ginger ale.

Ginger offers a range of benefits for travelers, acting as a home remedy for nausea, indigestion, muscle pain and inflammation, according to Travel + Leisure.

The most compelling reason for nervous flyers is that “ginger helps ease stomach upset,” said nutritionist Lauren Grosskopf in the article.

Like tomato juice, the flavor of ginger ale changes in the air. The sweetness is dulled, making it sharper and even more refreshing.