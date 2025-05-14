A bee collects pollen as it works in a sunflower field Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, near Lawrence, Kansas. The field, planted annually by the Grinter family, draws thousands of visitors during the weeklong late summer blossoming of the flowers.

KEY POINTS Drier winters can intensify allergy symptoms by producing more pollen and allergens.

Close to 1 in 4 children and 1 in 3 adults have allergies.

Beyond pollen, allergy triggers include animal dander, dust mites, and certain chemicals.

If your allergy symptoms seem worse this year, you’re in good company. Drier winters like this one give allergens a head start and also allow more carbon dioxide, which increases the amount of pollen and other allergens

The result can be a very challenging allergy season with lots of people suffering the effects of allergic rhinitis, which includes sneezing, runny nose and congestion, or allergic conjunctivitis, which includes red, watery or itchy eyes.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 1 in 4 children and 1 in 3 adults have allergies. Those figures include not just seasonal allergies, but eczema and food allergies, too. Just over a quarter of people have seasonal allergies. Among white, non-Hispanic adults, it’s about 1 in 3. Among children, boys are somewhat more likely than girls to have seasonal allergies.

Americans spend about $3 billion a year on pollen-related medical costs, including for prescription medications, per the CDC. Allergies can be pretty miserable.

What causes seasonal allergies?

Hay fever, the simpler name for allergic rhinitis, is often caused by inhaling pollen. Pollen itself is the tiny grains or seeds of plants, trees and grasses. Exposure may cause symptoms, depending on one’s level of sensitivity to them.

People who have asthma may also have an asthma attack because of pollen if that happens to be one of the triggers.

There are other triggers besides pollen, including animal dander, dust mites, mold, foods, insect bites, chemicals in cleaning products, certain medicines and perfumes and scents, according to Weather.com.

What to do about pollen

The good news, per the CDC, is there are steps to take that help, starting with finding out what you’re allergic to. Those who are allergic to pollen can keep up on pollen forecasts and stay inside during high-pollen count days, for instance. They can also make sure they take any allergy or asthma medicine that’s been prescribed.

The CDC notes the importance of not touching your eyes outside and of washing your hands when you come indoors.

Recommendations include showering after you’ve been outside to flush pollen from skin and hair and send it down the drain, as well as changing into fresh clothes.

The CDC said to keep windows closed during pollen season so the allergens that vex you don’t get inside. The public health giant also recommends using high-efficiency filters in heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems. But it warns to make sure your HVAC system can handle such filters and they won’t violate the system’s warranty.

Medications for allergies

Weather.com has a chart that pairs medications with symptoms, offering some suggestions on things to try based on data from Webmd, Medline Plus and Mayo Clinic:

First-generation antihistamines like Benadryl, NyQuil and Dramamine may treat both seasonal rhinitis and conjunctivitis. They’re fast-acting, but may cause drowsiness, dry mouth and headaches, the chart warns.

Second-generation antihistamines like Zyrtec, Clarinex, Allegra and Claritin treat seasonal rhinitis and conjunctivitis, as well as hives. They have fewer interactions and are not as apt to make you drowsy, but can cause headache, fatigue and cough, per the chart.

Pseudoephedrine is a decongestant that may relieve sinus pressure and congestion. Sold as Sudafed, and Allegra-D, you may need a prescription. This can also cause restlessness, headache, dizziness, insomnia and raise blood pressure, per the chart.

Oxymetazoline is a nasal spray specifically for nasal congestion and brands include Afrin, Mucinex and Sinus-Max. This remedy can cause sneezing, burning, stinging, rebound congestion and higher blood pressure.

Fluticasone is a corticosteroid that tackles symptoms of seasonal rhinitis and is sold as Flonase, Veramyst and Nasonex. It may cause nosebleeds, nasal irritation and headaches and should not be used long-term, per the chart.

Weather.com also lists some natural remedies and prevention, including use of HEPA air filters, saline nasal sprays to irrigate the sinuses and consuming locally produced honey.

Local honey hasn’t been well-studied, but it’s believed that because it contains small amounts of local pollen, it can desensitize allergy sufferers to pollen’s effects.

Learn what you’re allergic to and tackle it

Intermountain Health’s Health 360 allergy blog points out that even after you take medication, allergy suffering may not go away. It notes that antihistamines don’t prevent allergies, but rather react to them and nasal sprays wear off. It also notes that decongestants do shrink swollen blood vessels in the nose, but can make congestion worse if used a lot. That’s the rebound effect.

The health care system’s advice is to first learn what you’re allergic to so you can reduce or eliminate exposure, then consider immunotherapy, “gradually retraining your immune system. Over time, it helps your body build tolerance so allergens no longer trigger such a strong reaction.”

The two types of immunotherapy are allergy shots and drops or tablets placed under the tongue.

Making your environment less allergy-prone

CNBC offers basic housekeeping tips to reduce the impact of allergens. Among the suggestions: