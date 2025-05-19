President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris arrive during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025.

A day after it was revealed that former President Joe Biden’s prostate cancer is an aggressive form that has spread to his bones, he gave his first public response to the diagnosis.

On X, Biden, 82, posted a picture of himself with his wife Jill and their cat Willow. He wrote that “Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support.”

Last week, Americans learned for the first time about the discovery of a small nodule on Biden’s prostate that had to be biopsied, found during a health examination.

A statement from his office Sunday said that it was a high-grade form of prostate cancer that appears to be hormone sensitive, which provides some options for treatment. That form of prostate cancer is fueled by hormones that if reduced can lead to better outcomes.

The office’s statement said the Bidens are reviewing the treatment options.