There is an old saying about not giving up on our dreams too soon, but instead sleeping longer so that we dream more. As we grow older, we may wonder what’s left for us to dream about anyway?

Plenty, it turns out. But sleep — one of the essential 8 factors of living longer — can be elusive for many people, especially as we get older.

What’s to be done?

Take a nap.

Taking a nap was once decried as interfering with sleep, but it is now hailed as an effective supplement for it. Insufficient sleep is so prevalent that the Centers for Disease control lists it as a major public health problem.

Turns out that sleep — which can include taking a nap–plays an important part in storing memories, enhancing focus, and elevating mood, in addition to allowing the body to repair itself while “down for maintenance.”

A mid-afternoon power nap can even help us remember things that happened during the day just as well as a full night’s sleep, according to WebMD.

“I often take a 20 minute nap in the afternoon,” Terry Simpson says. “I usually take it in my chair while watching TV. If I keep it to 20 minutes or so, it’s refreshing and gives me energy for the rest of the day.”

What about a dose of caffeine instead? Isn’t a Diet Coke or a Monster Drink easier, quicker, and more effective?

Because it is so accessible, it is estimated that more than 64% of Americans drink at least one caffeinated drink each day. While a shot of caffeine can promote alertness and concentration, that effect is clearly temporary.

Its effectiveness diminishes quickly and may require another dose within hours. And another. And another. Reportedly, President Trump drinks about 12 cans of Diet Coke each day.

Power naps have these same benefits — increased alertness, focus and concentration — without the downsides that can occur with too much caffeine, such as creating stomach and digestive issues, promoting insomnia and exacerbating mood disorders. Individual tolerance levels vary but doctors recommend limiting caffeine to 400 milligrams or less each day.

It is estimated by the Pew Research Center that about a third of all Americans take a nap each day. Power naps ranging from 20-40 minutes are the most common. These naps restore vitality and alertness, help maintain focus and energy, and enhance productivity and stamina.

From Aristotle to Einstein, historical figures and contemporary athletes alike are found among frequent power nappers. Presidents Kennedy, Clinton, and Reagan were all frequent power nappers–often scheduling them each day after lunch. NBA super-stars LeBron James, Steph Curry and Anthony Davis regularly take naps for energy and peak performance.

Researchers report that the most energizing naps are between 20-30 minutes. This type of nap can recharge and revitalize anyone who is either sleep deprived or feeling drowsy for other reasons.

Longer duration naps may be helpful for individual people and circumstances but frequent longer duration naps — an hour and a half or longer, especially in older people — may be a sign of depression or symptomatic of some other malady that may require a medical evaluation.

While individual situations vary, taking a nap at about the same time each afternoon in the same place — couch or bed — typically provides the best results. It is the easiest way to start and stop a restful nap.

So, find the right place. Stick to 20-30 minutes. And consider waking up to music, not an alarm clock.

Why is that? It’s important to consider how you wake up, says Dr. James Giordano, professor of neurology and biochemistry at Georgetown University Medical Center. There is simply no need to be in fight-or-flight mode the moment your eyes start to open, he says.

The first patent for an alarm clock in the U.S. was filed in 1852 by J.S. Turner while the first alarm clock with a snooze button came from General Electric in 1956. But it hasn’t been until the last few years that researchers have found how we wake up is almost as important as how long we sleep.

A group of researchers from Australia found that waking to a song you can sing or hum to was the best way to be awakened. Waking to a pleasant and memorable song allowed for the smoothest transition from sleep to alertness.

So, find a lovely and pleasant ringtone for your phone alarm, or identify songs you like and ask Amazon to play it for you each time you wake up from a nap. And dream on. Enjoy the energy boost that comes with a power nap.