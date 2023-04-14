Facebook Twitter
Friday, April 14, 2023 | 
Opinion Utah Letters

Opinion: A shoutout to the unsung heroes of our snowy winter

Keeping our roads clear this year took extra effort, but our city workers were not daunted

By Readers’ Forum
SHARE Opinion: A shoutout to the unsung heroes of our snowy winter
A snowplow clears the roads after a snowstorm in Salt Lake City on March 24, 2023.&nbsp;Utah has achieved a record-breaking snowfall total this winter and snowplows have been vital in keeping traffic moving.

A snowplow clears the roads after a snowstorm in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 24, 2023. Utah has achieved a record-breaking snowfall total this winter, according to the National Weather Service, and snowplows have been vital in keeping traffic moving.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News

I would like to give a big shoutout to all the city workers in North Salt Lake and Bountiful, where I live. I have been so impressed with all the effort they have put into keeping the roads clear.

I know this has been an unusual winter, and I am sure that the long hours and consistency of all this snow has really been very hard on them. I just want to say THANK YOU!!! I am very impressed with all that they have done. I don’t even live on a main road, I live in a circle, and they still got all the snow removed after every storm. 

Related

Last week put down more snow than I have ever seen, but every time, our circle was cleared, and no one had to miss work or any other appointments. Thank you so much for all you do — you are appreciated!

Jan Evans

North Salt Lake

Next Up In Opinion
How a target of religious bigotry and racism found a higher way
How to be happy at work in the time of the Great Resignation
Opinion: How an impossible campaign produced Salt Lake City’s performing arts centers
Opinion: TikTok and document leaks: Advice from the WWII generation
What I learned from Trump’s indictment
Perspective: Eliminating the clergy exemption can have unintended consequences