Opinion: A shoutout to the unsung heroes of our snowy winter

I would like to give a big shoutout to all the city workers in North Salt Lake and Bountiful, where I live. I have been so impressed with all the effort they have put into keeping the roads clear.

I know this has been an unusual winter, and I am sure that the long hours and consistency of all this snow has really been very hard on them. I just want to say THANK YOU!!! I am very impressed with all that they have done. I don’t even live on a main road, I live in a circle, and they still got all the snow removed after every storm.

Last week put down more snow than I have ever seen, but every time, our circle was cleared, and no one had to miss work or any other appointments. Thank you so much for all you do — you are appreciated!

Jan Evans

North Salt Lake

