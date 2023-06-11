Opinion: A gondola in Little Cottonwood doesn’t serve the hikers, campers or rock climbers

Traffic congestion for skiers in Little Cottonwood Canyon is a big concern, but there are many other reasons people use the canyon. We love hiking, cross-country skiing, camping, picnicking, scenic drives. Others do rock climbing, backcountry skiing, photography. The chief proposals to solve the congestion negatively affect these other uses. Let’s not do irreparable damage to this national park-quality canyon.

Once a tram is built or the road widened, affecting the solitude and beauty, rock climbing, and wildlife, there is no going back. Consider other ways to improve traffic in the canyon, with adequate incentives. Implement enhanced bus service without widening the road. Make it free, included with a ski pass. Drivers during peak season should pay a hefty fee, collected before the first resort entrance. The bus should run frequently, so riders always know it will arrive soon. Resorts should provide lockers at a nominal fee where people can leave belongings they would have stored in their cars. Buses should pick up from several locations in the valley so traffic doesn’t congest in one area (as it would with a huge parking garage for the tram).

Please, let’s implement a solution that increases safety but saves our beautiful canyon.

Mary Gene Fuller

Cottonwood Heights