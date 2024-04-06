People take part in a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and call for the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip by the Hamas militant group outside of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

I’m writing this as an open letter to our members of Congress out of deep concern over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, while also writing to encourage all Utahns to make their voices heard in the cause of a just and stable peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians.

While Israel has a right to defend itself, the ongoing and excessive slaughter of Palestinian civilians and the associated humanitarian crisis must end. From day one, Israel cut access to basic life-sustaining commodities such as food, water, fuel and electricity, thereby ensuring the current catastrophe. Massive bombing raids aimed at critical civilian infrastructures such as schools, hospitals and residential buildings in densely populated urban areas guaranteed massive civilian casualties. Now, with health care facilities destroyed and blockades of vital humanitarian aid occurring, the death toll continues to mount. Hamas estimates the deaths at over 32,000. Whether or not those numbers are accurate, it seems highly probable that there are still many unaccounted for under the rubble. Unlike Ukrainian refugees who were able to flee to safety, Palestinians remain blockaded in Gaza.

I urge you to work toward ensuring that:

There is an immediate cease-fire, with the release of ALL hostages. Passage of the U.N. resolution was encouraging and our abstention may have been necessary for passage. However, the U.S. must join the call.

Life-saving food, water, sanitation, shelter and medical care reach those in urgent need.

Military aid to Israel ends if Israel continues to violate international law in its conduct of the war, and especially if these violations interfere with the delivery of humanitarian aid.

The month of Ramadan is underway, Christians have just observed Holy Week and Passover is approaching. As a Utahn, as a person of faith, and in recognition of the shared humanity of persons of all nationalities, ethnicities and faiths, I urge you to aggressively seek an end to the current slaughter, provide humanitarian aid, and, most importantly, to seek a stable and just peace for all parties in this land shared by those of all three faiths. We cannot continue to blindly support Israel as it continues to flout international law at the expense of the Palestinians.

As noted, I speak for myself, but I also speak on behalf of the Women’s Democratic Club of Utah, a group with a history in Utah of over 100 years; our reach extends beyond our active members to several thousand Utahns. We would like to reassure that audience of your commitment to a lasting peace in the Middle East, as it is fundamentally a nonpartisan issue and one that ultimately impacts global stability and our national security. As members of Congress, you have access to levers of influence. As an “everyday citizen,” you have the ability to hold our congressional delegation accountable in the voting booth and by also speaking out, speaking up on issues of importance such as this. Use your voice and your vote to ensure progress toward a just and stable peace for all parties that share the land formerly known as Palestine.

Ellen Brady, a retired physician, is the issues director for the Women’s Democratic Club.