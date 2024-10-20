The role of sheriff is unique in American law enforcement, as it has always belonged to the people, who exercise their right to choose the leaders they trust. Utah Amendment C will ensure that this right is safeguarded within our state’s constitution, preserving a long-standing tradition that upholds accountability in law enforcement. By enshrining this right, sheriffs will continue to answer to the people they serve — not appointing officials — while protecting the community’s voice in law enforcement for generations to come. As your sheriffs, we believe this is a right worth protecting.

The office of sheriff carries a legacy that stretches back over 1,000 years to England, where the “shire reeve” was responsible for law enforcement. This time-honored tradition made its way to America with the early colonists, and by 1651, Virginia became the first colony to elect its sheriffs, laying the foundation for accountability through democratic elections. Since Utah’s statehood in 1896, this practice has remained a cornerstone of local governance, empowering communities to elect sheriffs who understand and can address local issues.

Utah’s counties are incredibly diverse, each with its own unique law enforcement challenges and needs. As sheriffs, our mission is to protect and serve the residents of all 29 counties by offering a wide range of public safety services tailored to meet these distinct demands. From patrols, criminal investigations and traffic enforcement to specialized tasks like search and rescue operations in remote, rugged areas, our responsibilities are as varied as the communities we serve. This diversity highlights our ability to adapt and respond to each county’s specific needs, guaranteeing that every corner of Utah is well-protected and safe.

When voters elect their sheriff, they keep law enforcement grounded in the community rather than influenced by outside forces or political agendas. Unlike appointed police chiefs, sheriffs are elected by the people they serve, giving residents the power to select a leader who understands their unique concerns. This keeps the focus on public safety and preserving local values. Without Amendment C, the relationship between law enforcement and the community could be compromised, jeopardizing the transparency and trust that come from electing accountable leaders.

The importance of Amendment C is underscored by its unanimous support in both the Utah House of Representatives and the Senate. This kind of bipartisan backing is rare and speaks to the fundamental democratic principle behind this amendment. Both Republicans and Democrats recognize that electing sheriffs is crucial for maintaining public trust and accountability in law enforcement. It isn’t about politics — it’s about protecting a system that works for everyone, regardless of party affiliation. The fact that lawmakers from both sides of the aisle came together to support this measure demonstrates its significance to all Utah communities, whether urban or rural.

As your sheriffs, we believe it’s vital to keep the power to elect law enforcement leaders in the hands of the people. Amendment C guarantees that voters will always have the ability to choose who leads law enforcement in their county. This amendment does more than preserve a historical tradition — it protects the democratic rights of the people, keeping law enforcement accountable and responsive to Utah’s communities. By voting yes on Amendment C, you are supporting a system where sheriffs are elected by the people, for the people, and remain directly accountable to their communities. Let’s ensure that the election of sheriffs remains a cornerstone of law enforcement in Utah.

Tracy Glover serves as the sheriff of Kane County and was recently elected as president of the Utah Sheriffs’ Association. He also serves on the executive board of the Western States Sheriffs’ Association and is the chair of the Public Lands/Government Affairs Committee.